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Serie C - Game Week 16 29 Nov 2026 - 11:30

Renate and Folgore Caratese meet in Serie C Group A with both sides near the bottom of the table. Details of the stadium and host city are not yet available.

Renate sit 18th after a 2-1 defeat to Union Brescia ended a positive run that included a 3-3 draw with Desenzano and wins over Pergolettese and Carpi.

Just one place below them, Folgore Caratese beat Arzignano Valchiampo 2-1 in their last match. That long-awaited win has given the Lombardy side confidence as they seek points in their fight to avoid relegation.

Renate have scored 13 goals in their last five games, but they have also conceded plenty. Their defence will need to hold firm against opponents buoyed by a win.

Folgore Caratese drew with Cittadella and Carpi before beating Arzignano. They will now look to build on that victory and find consistency away from home.

Here are the TV and streaming details, plus a look at both teams' form.

Team news

No official details are currently available on Renate's manager, probable line-up, injuries or suspensions.

Folgore Caratese have likewise made no announcements about unavailable players or their line-up. Updates will follow closer to kick-off.

Recent form

Renate have two wins, two draws and one defeat in their last five league games. They most recently lost 2-1 to Union Brescia, but a 3-3 draw with Desenzano and a 5-0 win over Carpi show their scoring threat. Across those five matches, they have scored 13 goals and conceded 10.

Folgore Caratese have one win, three draws and one defeat in their last five games. Their latest result was a 2-1 win over Arzignano Valchiampo, preceded by a 2-2 draw with Cittadella and a 0-0 draw with Carpi. They also suffered a 4-0 defeat to Union Brescia on 1 November.

Head-to-head record

No data on recent meetings between Renate and Folgore Caratese is available, so a head-to-head record cannot be given.

League table

Renate are 18th in Serie C Group A, with Folgore Caratese one place behind in 19th.