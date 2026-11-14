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Serie C
team-logoPotenza
team-logoScafatese
Anggi Riwanto
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Potenza vs Scafatese
Potenza
Scafatese
Serie C

How to watch the Serie C match between Potenza and Scafatese, with kick-off time and team news

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Serie C - Game Week 14

Sky Sport will show Potenza v Scafatese live, with NOW streaming the match. The available channels are listed below.

Potenza host Scafatese in Serie C Group C, pitting the league leaders against one of the division's most in-form sides.

Clear at the top, Potenza arrive with an impressive record. They beat Savoia 3-1 in the last round, underlining their attacking strength and their ability to control matches both home and away.

Scafatese come in on the back of a surprise 4-1 win over Audace Cerignola, a result that reshapes the group's pecking order and confirms their progress. Fourth in the table, they are no longer bit-part players.

Against the fourth-placed side, Potenza will look to protect their lead, while Scafatese hope to build on that victory.

Full TV and live-stream details are below.

Team news

Potenza have yet to release official information on injuries, suspensions or their likely line-up. Updates will follow in the hours before kick-off.

For Scafatese, there is no confirmed information on unavailable players or the manager's tactical choices. The latest line-up news for both teams is due shortly before the match.

Recent form

POT

POT - Form

FOG
W1-3
CAT
W2-1
ALT
D2-2
CRO
W4-2
SAV
W1-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
14/7
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
5/5
SCA

SCA - Form

SAL
D2-2
BAR
W1-0
INT
L2-1
BAR
D1-1
ACE
W4-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Four wins and a draw in their last five Serie C outings have brought Potenza 12 goals, with eight conceded. Their 3-1 win over Savoia followed a 4-2 victory over Crotone. The only points they dropped in that spell came in a 2-2 draw with Team Altamura.

Scafatese have two wins, two draws and one defeat in their last five matches. Most recently, they beat Audace Cerignola 4-1 after a 1-1 draw with Bari. They scored nine goals and conceded five over that period.

Head-to-head record

Head to Head

PotenzaDrawScafatese
2
0
0
Serie D
Potenza badge
Potenza
POT
1
Scafatese badge
Scafatese
SCA
0
FT
Serie D
Scafatese badge
Scafatese
SCA
0
Potenza badge
Potenza
POT
1
FT
2Goals Scored0
Games over 2.5 goals0/2
Both teams scored0/2

On 25 January 2015, Potenza won the sides' most recent meeting 1-0 at home in Serie D. Their only other recorded meeting came on 21 September 2014, when Scafatese hosted Potenza and lost 0-1. Potenza kept a clean sheet in both wins.

League table

Grp. C

#
PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
PotenzaPotenzaPOT
1310213518+1732
W
W
D
W
W
2
BariBariBAR
13652169+723
D
D
D
D
W
3
CataniaCataniaCAT
137152613+1322
W
L
W
L
W
4
ScafateseScafateseSCA
135622217+521
W
D
L
W
D
5
Audace CerignolaAudace CerignolaACE
136252015+520
L
W
L
W
W
6
MonopoliMonopoliMON
13553139+420
D
D
W
W
L
7
AZ PicernoAZ PicernoPIC
146262320+320
L
D
W
W
L
8
Inter U23Inter U23INT
136252220+220
W
L
W
D
L
9
CasertanaCasertanaCAS
135531715+220
W
L
D
D
W
10
SorrentoSorrentoSOR
136251615+120
L
L
D
D
L
11
CaveseCaveseCAV
134452322+116
D
L
L
W
D
12
CasaranoCasaranoCAS
144461521-616
W
L
D
W
L
13
Team AltamuraTeam AltamuraALT
134451319-616
D
W
D
W
L
14
GiuglianoGiuglianoGIU
135171729-1216
W
W
L
W
L
15
SalernitanaSalernitanaSAL
133641517-215
L
D
L
D
D
16
BarlettaBarlettaBAR
133641416-215
W
D
L
W
D
17
FoggiaFoggiaFOG
134361316-315
L
D
W
L
L
18
SavoiaSavoiaSAV
132651421-712
L
D
D
L
W
19
CosenzaCosenzaCOS
132471023-1310
D
W
D
L
W
20
CrotoneCrotoneCRO
131481221-91
L
L
L
D
L
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

Potenza are first in Serie C Group C, while Scafatese are fourth.

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