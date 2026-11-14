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Serie C - Game Week 14 15 Nov 2026 - 08:30

Sky Sport will show Potenza v Scafatese live, with NOW streaming the match. The available channels are listed below.

Potenza host Scafatese in Serie C Group C, pitting the league leaders against one of the division's most in-form sides.

Clear at the top, Potenza arrive with an impressive record. They beat Savoia 3-1 in the last round, underlining their attacking strength and their ability to control matches both home and away.

Scafatese come in on the back of a surprise 4-1 win over Audace Cerignola, a result that reshapes the group's pecking order and confirms their progress. Fourth in the table, they are no longer bit-part players.

Against the fourth-placed side, Potenza will look to protect their lead, while Scafatese hope to build on that victory.

Full TV and live-stream details are below.

Team news

Potenza have yet to release official information on injuries, suspensions or their likely line-up. Updates will follow in the hours before kick-off.

For Scafatese, there is no confirmed information on unavailable players or the manager's tactical choices. The latest line-up news for both teams is due shortly before the match.

Recent form

Four wins and a draw in their last five Serie C outings have brought Potenza 12 goals, with eight conceded. Their 3-1 win over Savoia followed a 4-2 victory over Crotone. The only points they dropped in that spell came in a 2-2 draw with Team Altamura.

Scafatese have two wins, two draws and one defeat in their last five matches. Most recently, they beat Audace Cerignola 4-1 after a 1-1 draw with Bari. They scored nine goals and conceded five over that period.

Head-to-head record

On 25 January 2015, Potenza won the sides' most recent meeting 1-0 at home in Serie D. Their only other recorded meeting came on 21 September 2014, when Scafatese hosted Potenza and lost 0-1. Potenza kept a clean sheet in both wins.

League table

Potenza are first in Serie C Group C, while Scafatese are fourth.