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Sky Sport will show Potenza v Scafatese live, with NOW streaming the match. The available channels are listed below.
Potenza host Scafatese in Serie C Group C, pitting the league leaders against one of the division's most in-form sides.
Clear at the top, Potenza arrive with an impressive record. They beat Savoia 3-1 in the last round, underlining their attacking strength and their ability to control matches both home and away.
Scafatese come in on the back of a surprise 4-1 win over Audace Cerignola, a result that reshapes the group's pecking order and confirms their progress. Fourth in the table, they are no longer bit-part players.
Against the fourth-placed side, Potenza will look to protect their lead, while Scafatese hope to build on that victory.
Full TV and live-stream details are below.
Team news
Potenza have yet to release official information on injuries, suspensions or their likely line-up. Updates will follow in the hours before kick-off.
For Scafatese, there is no confirmed information on unavailable players or the manager's tactical choices. The latest line-up news for both teams is due shortly before the match.
Recent form
Four wins and a draw in their last five Serie C outings have brought Potenza 12 goals, with eight conceded. Their 3-1 win over Savoia followed a 4-2 victory over Crotone. The only points they dropped in that spell came in a 2-2 draw with Team Altamura.
Scafatese have two wins, two draws and one defeat in their last five matches. Most recently, they beat Audace Cerignola 4-1 after a 1-1 draw with Bari. They scored nine goals and conceded five over that period.
Head-to-head record
Head to Head
On 25 January 2015, Potenza won the sides' most recent meeting 1-0 at home in Serie D. Their only other recorded meeting came on 21 September 2014, when Scafatese hosted Potenza and lost 0-1. Potenza kept a clean sheet in both wins.
League table
Grp. C
|#
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|13
|10
|2
|1
|35
|18
|+17
|32
W
W
D
W
W
|2
|13
|6
|5
|2
|16
|9
|+7
|23
D
D
D
D
W
|3
|13
|7
|1
|5
|26
|13
|+13
|22
W
L
W
L
W
|4
|13
|5
|6
|2
|22
|17
|+5
|21
W
D
L
W
D
|5
|13
|6
|2
|5
|20
|15
|+5
|20
L
W
L
W
W
|6
|13
|5
|5
|3
|13
|9
|+4
|20
D
D
W
W
L
|7
|14
|6
|2
|6
|23
|20
|+3
|20
L
D
W
W
L
|8
|13
|6
|2
|5
|22
|20
|+2
|20
W
L
W
D
L
|9
|13
|5
|5
|3
|17
|15
|+2
|20
W
L
D
D
W
|10
|13
|6
|2
|5
|16
|15
|+1
|20
L
L
D
D
L
|11
|13
|4
|4
|5
|23
|22
|+1
|16
D
L
L
W
D
|12
|14
|4
|4
|6
|15
|21
|-6
|16
W
L
D
W
L
|13
|13
|4
|4
|5
|13
|19
|-6
|16
D
W
D
W
L
|14
|13
|5
|1
|7
|17
|29
|-12
|16
W
W
L
W
L
|15
|13
|3
|6
|4
|15
|17
|-2
|15
L
D
L
D
D
|16
|13
|3
|6
|4
|14
|16
|-2
|15
W
D
L
W
D
|17
|13
|4
|3
|6
|13
|16
|-3
|15
L
D
W
L
L
|18
|13
|2
|6
|5
|14
|21
|-7
|12
L
D
D
L
W
|19
|13
|2
|4
|7
|10
|23
|-13
|10
D
W
D
L
W
|20
|13
|1
|4
|8
|12
|21
|-9
|1
L
L
L
D
L
Potenza are first in Serie C Group C, while Scafatese are fourth.