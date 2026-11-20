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Serie C - Game Week 15 21 Nov 2026 - 11:30

Sky Sport will show Pineto v Pescara live. Fans can also stream the match on NOW. Here's how to access coverage.

Pineto host Pescara in Serie C Group B with the sides in very different positions. The hosts sit 12th, while Pescara arrive in third.

Pescara have won four of their last five league matches, including a 3-1 victory over Sambenedettese in the most recent round. They head into this away fixture full of confidence.

Pineto have also shown positive signs, winning three of their last five matches. They most recently beat Vis Pesaro 1-0, although they lost 2-1 to Ravenna in the previous round.

Pineto won the last meeting between the sides. Pescara will want to reverse that result away from home.

The TV and streaming options for Pineto v Pescara, along with the kick-off time and latest team news, are below.

Team news

There is no official information yet on Pineto's injuries, suspensions or likely line-up. The coaching staff have not announced any absentees or named their squad.

Pescara have likewise released no information on unavailable players or those at risk of suspension. Updates on both line-ups will be available closer to kick-off.

Recent form

Pineto have three wins, one draw and one defeat from their last five Serie C matches. Their 1-0 win over Vis Pesaro followed a 2-1 defeat to Ravenna. Across those five games, they have scored four goals and conceded three.

Pescara are unbeaten in their last five matches, with four wins and a draw. They beat Sambenedettese 3-1 after a 1-3 away win over Grosseto in the previous round. Pescara have scored seven goals and conceded two across those five games.

Previous meetings

Pineto beat Pescara 1-0 in Serie C on 4 April 2025, the sides' most recent meeting. Each team has won twice in their four meetings in official competitions.

League table

Pineto sit 12th in Serie C Group B, while Pescara are third.