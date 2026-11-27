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Serie C - Game Week 16 28 Nov 2026 - 08:30

Pescara host Pianese in Serie C Group B. Official stadium information is not yet available.

Third in the table, Pescara come into the match on a solid run. They have beaten Sambenedettese 3-1 and won 3-1 away at Grosseto in recent weeks, then drew 1-1 with Pineto last time out.

Pianese sit 15th. The Tuscan side beat Gubbio 3-1 in their last outing, bouncing back from a 4-2 defeat to Vis Pesaro.

Pescara have dropped points only occasionally and remain unbeaten over this period. The draw with Pineto took the hosts to four consecutive matches without defeat.

Pianese have shown two sides to their game in recent weeks: they beat Perugia 3-2 but conceded four goals to Vis Pesaro. An away win would boost their efforts to climb the table.

Here is where to watch Pescara vs Pianese on TV and online.

Team news

Details of Pescara's manager, line-up, injuries and suspensions are not yet available. No details have emerged for Pianese either. Updates will follow closer to kick-off.

Recent form

Pescara have won three and drawn two of their last five Serie C matches, staying unbeaten. A 1-1 draw with Pineto followed a 3-1 win over Sambenedettese. They also won 3-1 at Grosseto, drew 0-0 with Torres and beat Perugia 2-1 away. In total, Pescara have scored eight goals and conceded five.

Pianese have two wins, two draws and one defeat. They beat Gubbio 3-1 last time out, while their 4-2 defeat to Vis Pesaro remains their only loss in this period. Their other results were a 3-2 win over Perugia, a 1-1 draw with Latina and a 0-0 draw with Forlì. The Tuscan side have scored 11 goals and conceded seven.

Head-to-head record

The teams last met on 7 May 2025, when Pescara beat Pianese 2-1 in Serie C. Pescara have won two of the three meetings on record, while Pianese won the other 3-2 in January 2025. Pescara have scored seven goals across those matches and Pianese six.

League standings

Pescara sit third in Serie C Group B, while Pianese are 15th.