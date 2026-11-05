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Panathinaikos vs. CSKA Sofia: Kick-off time

Conference League - Game Week 3 5 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Athens Olympic Stadium

Panathinaikos and CSKA Sofia kick off on 05.11.2026 at 21:00.

Watch Panathinaikos vs. CSKA Sofia live today: TV and live stream details

Panathinaikos vs. CSKA Sofia: Recent form

Panathinaikos have won their last five competitive games. Most recently, the Greek club beat AEK Athens 2-0 in the Super League. Before that, they thrashed Asteras Tripolis 5-1. In the Conference League, Panathinaikos beat Qairat Almaty 5-1. Across those five games, they have scored 11 goals and conceded only 3.

CSKA Sofia have been less consistent, with two wins, two draws and one defeat in their last five games. They most recently drew 0-0 with PFK Slavia Sofia. In the Conference League, CSKA Sofia drew 2-2 with FC Nordsjälland after a 1-2 defeat to AS Monaco.

Panathinaikos vs. CSKA Sofia: Line-ups

Panathinaikos vs. CSKA Sofia: Form

Panathinaikos vs. CSKA Sofia: Head-to-head record

Panathinaikos vs. CSKA Sofia: The tables