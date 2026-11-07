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Serie A - Game Week 11 8 Nov 2026 - 09:00 Stadio Brianteo

Monza v Atalanta will be shown exclusively on DAZN. Here's how to subscribe and watch live.

Maurizio Sarri's Atalanta visit Ivan Juric's Monza at the Stadio Brianteo in the 11th round of Serie A fixtures. They arrive in Brianza needing to turn around a run of form that has worsened in recent weeks.

After a heavy 3-0 home defeat to Parma in the league, Atalanta managed only a 1-1 draw against Kairat Almaty in the Conference League. The Bergamo side have gone five matches without a win across all competitions and continue to concede with alarming regularity.

With Kossounou, Hien, Pompei, Kolasinac, Raspadori, Kessie and Gaetano among those absent, Sarri faces a lengthy injury list. The Tuscan manager is again relying on Krstovic as his focal point in attack, supported by De Ketelaere and Rowe.

Monza have lost three in a row but can take advantage of Atalanta's difficult spell. Juric must do without Pessina, Ziolkowski, Folorunsho and Kouadio Maye, though the Brianza side have shown in recent weeks that they can respond to adversity.

While Atalanta sit 13th in the table, Monza are 18th. Both teams have more than three points riding on this match.

DAZN will carry the match live on TV and via streaming.

Team news

Juric will be without Matteo Pessina, Jan Ziolkowski, Michael Folorunsho and Yvan Kouadio Maye. Monza's likely starting XI is Toernqvist, Eddy Kouadio, Lucchesi, Goglichidze, Birindelli, Foe Ondoa, Colombo, Zeballos, Mangas, Mota and Varela.

For Atalanta, Sarri must manage the absences of Kossounou, Hien, Pompei, Kolasinac, Raspadori, Kessie and Gaetano. Carnesecchi is likely to start in goal, with Obric, Bernasconi, Zappacosta and Scalvini in defence, Ederson and Pasalic in midfield, and Rowe, De Ketelaere and Zalewski behind Krstovic.

Form

Monza have won one and lost four of their last five league games, with no draws. Their most recent result was a 2-1 defeat to Bologna, following a heavy 4-1 loss to Napoli. A 4-0 win over Cagliari was the sole bright spot in that period. Across those five matches, Monza scored 11 goals and conceded 15.

Atalanta have no wins, two draws and three defeats in their last five outings across all competitions. A 1-1 draw against Kairat Almaty in the Conference League followed a 3-0 Serie A defeat to Parma. They have scored nine goals and conceded 12 in those five matches. The 4-4 draw against Frosinone and 2-2 draw against Fiorentina show just how vulnerable they have been at the back.

Previous meetings

Atalanta won 4-0 away at the Stadio Brianteo when the teams last met in Serie A in May 2025. Across their last five official meetings, the Bergamo side have four wins to Monza's one. Atalanta have scored 12 goals and conceded only two in their league encounters. Monza's only win in the dataset came in a friendly in August 2025, which they won 2-1.

League table

In the Serie A table, Monza are 18th and Atalanta are 13th.