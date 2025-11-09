This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's Manchester City vs Liverpool Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Manchester City and Liverpool.

Liverpool make the trip to Manchester this weekend for a blockbuster clash between the reigning Premier League kings and the side that once held the crown. It's one of those fixtures that feels bigger than just three points; it's a tone-setter, a title-shaper, a statement game.

Manchester City vs Liverpool kick-off time

DateSunday, November 9, 2025
Kick-off Time4:30 pm GMT / 11:30 am ET / 5:30 pm CET
VenueEtihad Stadium 
LocationManchester, England

The Premier League match between Manchester City and Liverpool will be played at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

It will kick off at 4:30 pm GMT / 11:30 am ET / 5:30 pm CET on Sunday, November 9, 2025.

How to watch Manchester City vs Liverpool online in the US - TV channels & live streams

FuboWatch here
DirecTV StreamWatch here
Sling TVWatch here
UNIVERSOWatch here
USA NetworkWatch here

Both sides are walking into their third match in seven days, but there's a slight narrative twist here. Liverpool might have a touch more zip in their legs after dispatching Real Madrid a day before Man City went goal-mad against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League. Still, Liverpool remain something of a riddle, dazzling at Anfield in recent outings, yet unsteady on the road with three straight away defeats in the league, all coming in London.

City, for their part, are protecting a home fortress that hasn't been breached since August. They're aiming to round off a perfect week: three matches, three wins, and if they can pull it off, a major dent in Liverpool's title pursuit.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Manchester City vs Liverpool.

In the United States (US), the Premier League match between Man City and Liverpool will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Universo and USA Network.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

Watch and live stream Manchester City vs Liverpool worldwide

CountryTV channel / live stream
United Kingdom (UK), Republic of IrelandSky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, Now, Sky Go UK
AustraliaStan Sport
CanadaDAZN, Amazon Prime Video, Fubo
GermanySky Sports Premier League
IndiaJioHotstar, Star Sports 1/1HD
SpainMovistar+, DAZN
NetherlandsViaplay
South AfricaSuperSport

In the United Kingdom (UK) and the Republic of Ireland, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports Premier Leagueand Sky Sports Main Event, with streaming options available on NOW TV and Sky Go UK.

In Canada, DAZN and Fubo will show the game, while JioHotstar holds the broadcasting rights to every Premier League game in India.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Watch highlights of the Manchester City vs Liverpool

Highlights, live updates and scores from the Premier League matchup between Manchester City and Liverpool will be available on GOAL's LIVE Match Centre, X account (formerly Twitter), while extended highlights will drop on both clubs' official YouTube channels once the dust settles. 

Supporters can catch all the highlights on Match of the Day in the UK, which airs at 10:50 pm BST on BBC One this Sunday night, with a rerun scheduled for 7:30 am BST the following morning.

