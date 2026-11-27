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Serie B - Game Week 14 28 Nov 2026 - 11:15 Stadio Romeo Menti, Vicenza

Vicenza's Stadio Romeo Menti hosts this Serie B meeting between two sides in contrasting form.

Fabio Gallo's Vicenza are struggling. They sit 19th and have lost four of their last five matches, most recently going down 1-0 to Carrarese.

A 2-2 draw with Ascoli a few days earlier was the only match in that run they did not lose. Their biggest problem is at the back: they have conceded 12 goals in five games.

Alessandro Diamanti's Cesena arrive in much better shape. They are sixth and unbeaten in five matches.

A 5-1 win over Ascoli followed a 2-0 victory away to Verona. Cesena have won four of their last five matches and scored 11 goals.

Vicenza have a chance to end their poor run in front of their own fans. Cesena will look to keep their good form going away from home.

Find the TV channel and live-streaming details for the match here.

Team news

Vicenza's Fabio Gallo has yet to indicate a likely line-up, and there are currently no reported injuries or suspensions. Updates will follow closer to kick-off.

Cesena are in a similar position: Alessandro Diamanti has not announced a line-up, and no absences have been reported. More information will follow closer to the match.

Recent form

Vicenza have drawn one and lost four of their last five Serie B matches. Their latest outing was a 1-0 defeat to Carrarese, following a 2-2 draw with Ascoli and a 4-1 defeat to Cremonese. Across those five games, they have scored five goals and conceded 12.

Cesena have won four and drawn one of their last five, scoring 11 goals and conceding three. They beat Ascoli 5-1 most recently, after a 2-0 victory at Verona and a 1-0 win over Catanzaro. Cesena have kept two clean sheets, while their only draw was a 1-1 against Sudtirol.

Head-to-head record

Cesena and Vicenza last met in a 0-0 Serie C draw on 31 May 2023. Of the four available meetings, Vicenza have won two and the other two ended in draws. Cesena have yet to win, and Vicenza lead 5-2 on goals.

League table

Vicenza are 19th in the Serie B table, while Cesena are sixth.