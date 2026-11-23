DAZN Italia and LaB Channel will show Vicenza vs Carrarese live. Here are the TV and streaming options, with links to watch the match.

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Serie B - Game Week 13 24 Nov 2026 - 14:00 Stadio Romeo Menti, Vicenza

The Stadio Romeo Menti hosts Vicenza vs Carrarese, a Serie B clash between two teams seeking consistency and valuable points in the lower reaches of the table.

Fabio Gallo's Vicenza have endured a difficult spell. Their only win in their last five matches was a 2-0 victory away to Empoli, and they drew 2-2 with Ascoli last time out.

That draw against the third-placed side offers encouragement after defeats to Modena, Palermo and Cremonese. Defending remains a problem, though. Vicenza have conceded 11 goals in five games.

Guido Pagliuca's Carrarese have found some breathing space. Their 1-0 win over Virtus Entella last time out ended a run of two defeats against Sampdoria and Hellas Verona.

The Tuscan side have scored only four goals in their last five matches, but have shown they can dig in when needed. Their defence has held firm in two of those five games.

Vicenza have a chance to halt their slide in front of their own fans, while Carrarese will look to build on their win over Entella. Here is how to follow the match.

Team news

Vicenza's Fabio Gallo has yet to indicate his likely line-up, and no injuries or suspensions have been reported. Updates will follow closer to kick-off.

Carrarese are in a similar position: Guido Pagliuca has not announced his line-up and no absences have been reported. Further squad information will follow closer to the match.

Recent form

Vicenza have recorded one win, one draw and three defeats in their last five league matches. They drew 2-2 with Ascoli last time out, after a 4-1 defeat to Cremonese and a 3-1 loss at Palermo. They have scored seven goals and conceded 11.

Carrarese have won twice and lost three times, with no draws. Their 1-0 win over Virtus Entella followed defeats to Sampdoria (0-1) and Hellas Verona (0-3). Pagliuca's side have scored four goals and conceded seven in those five games. Their two wins came without too much trouble, including a 2-1 victory over Arezzo.

Previous meetings

Carrarese beat Vicenza 1-0 in Serie C in their most recent meeting on 9 June 2024. A few days earlier, on 5 June, they drew 0-0 at Vicenza's ground. In the five previous meetings on record, the Tuscan side have won three times, Vicenza once, and there has been one draw. Carrarese lead 4-2 on goals scored.

League table

Vicenza sit 18th in Serie B, while Carrarese are 14th. Vicenza want to climb away from the danger zone, while Carrarese hope to extend their lead over the teams behind them.