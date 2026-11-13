Game4Ricky: How to watch and live stream for FREE: Online streams, TV channel, date, start time

Manchester City is staging a special charity game to remember legendary two-weight world champion boxer Ricky Hatton this Sunday at the Joie Stadium, home of the club's women's and academy teams.

The match takes place on Sunday (15 November) and kicks off at 2.15pm GMT, with Team Hitman facing Team Hatton in a tribute to the late WBA and IBF world light welterweight and WBA world welterweight champion, who passed away in September 2025.

All the proceeds from the Game4Ricky will support the work of City in the Community, the club's official charity, with the funds raised supporting mental health and suicide prevention initiatives across the Greater Manchester area and the rest of the UK.

Sunday's game will be televised by Channel 5 in the United Kingdom, and by DAZN in all countries worldwide bar the UK.

When is the Game4Ricky? Date, start time & live stream

Date Sunday, November 15, 2026 Time 2.15pm GMT / 3.15pm CET / 9.15am EST / 6.15am PST Venue Joie Stadium, Manchester, England Live stream Channel 5 (UK) / DAZN (worldwide, except for the UK)

If you are in the United Kingdom, you can watch the Game4Ricky on free-to-air TV network Channel 5 on television and online. To stream the match online, you will need to register for a free Channel5.com account or log into your existing account. You can then view the game through either the main Channel 5 Live TV page or through the website's Game4Ricky page.

Everywhere else in the world, streaming service DAZN will broadcast the tribute game for free. In order to watch the match, you just need to sign up for a free DAZN membership – you only need to provide your email address – or log into your existing account regardless of whether or not you have an ongoing subscription.

Who is playing in the Game4Ricky?

A number of former Manchester City players will be taking part in the game for Ricky Hatton, who was famously a fanatical supporter of the Light Blues.

These include former England internationals Joe Hart, David James and Joleon Lescott, ex-England under-21 defender Nedum Onuoha, Argentina's Pablo Zabaleta, France's William Gallas, former England women's forward Toni Duggan, plus Bermudian striker and City cult hero Shaun Goater.

Former Jamaica defender Wes Morgan, a Premier League, FA Cup and EFL Championship winner with Leicester City, will also take to the field, as will former England defender Des Walker, who was part of the Three Lions team that reached the semi-finals of the 1990 FIFA World Cup.

Three former world champion boxers will also be swapping the ring for the pitch. Paulie Malignaggi – who fought Hatton for the world light welterweight championship in 2008 – will be stepping out at the Joie Stadium, as will former world cruiserweight champion Johnny Nelson and current WBC world super lightweight champion Dalton Smith.

Among those taking part from the world of television and entertainment are former semi-pro footballers turned broadcasters Jeff Brazier and Chelcee Grimes, Manchester City-supporting comedian and presenter Jason Manford, musician, chef and TV host Big Zuu, actor and model Archie Renaux, plus social media content creators Kristen Hanby and Harry Pinero.

Ricky's brother Matthew Hatton will captain Team Hitman, while Ricky's son Campbell Hatton will wear the armband to lead Team Hatton. Both followed in Ricky's footsteps by entering the world of professional boxing.

Manchester City-supporting tenor Russell Watson will be signing as part of a special half-time performance.