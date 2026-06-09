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World Cup on Molotov: How to watch and live stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in France

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Streaming platform Molotov will broadcast selected matches from the 2026 FIFA World Cup in France. GOAL explains how you can access these live games.

Molotov, a France-based streaming platform that is owned by US firm Fubo, is broadcasting 54 matches from the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

The platform broadcasts French TV channels online, including free-to-air network M6, which holds TV rights to the 2026 World Cup finals in France.

M6 is available online through its own app and streaming platform M6+, but the channel can also be accessed both live and on-demand through Molotov.

GOAL takes you through the matches that can be watched on Molotov and more.

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Which World Cup games will be streamed live on Molotov?

54 matches are being broadcast on M6, with the channel's coverage available to be streamed through Molotov as well. The free-to-air channel will be broadcasting 32 group games, nine round of 32 matches, six round of 16 clashes, three quarter-finals, both semi-finals, the third place play-off and the final.

Here is a full list of the group stage fixtures from the 2026 World Cup that M6 will be showing, including their dates and times.

Date

Game

Kick-off time (CEST)

11 June

Mexico vs South Africa

9pm

12 June

Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

9pm

13 June

Qatar vs Switzerland

9pm

14 June

Brazil vs Morocco

12am

14 June

Germany vs Curacao

7pm

14 June

Netherlands vs Japan

10pm

15 June

Spain vs Cape Verde

6pm

15 June

Belgium vs Egypt

9pm

16 June

Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay

12am

16 June

France vs Senegal

9pm

17 June

Iraq vs Norway

12am

17 June

Portugal vs DR Congo

7pm

17 June

England vs Croatia

10pm

18 June

Czech Republic vs South Africa

6pm

18 June

Switzerland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

9pm

19 June

United States vs Australia

9pm

20 June

Scotland vs Morocco

12am

20 June

Netherlands vs Sweden

7pm

20 June

Germany vs Ivory Coast

10pm

21 June

Spain vs Saudi Arabia

6pm

21 June

Belgium vs Iran

9pm

22 June

Argentina vs Austria

7pm

22 June

France vs Iraq

11pm

23 June

Portugal vs Uzbekistan

7pm

23 June

England vs Ghana

10pm

24 June

Switzerland vs Canada

9pm

25 June

Scotland vs Brazil

12am

25 June

Ecuador vs Germany

10pm

26 June

Tunisia vs Netherlands

1am

26 June

Norway vs France

9pm

27 June

Panama vs England

11pm

28 June

Colombia vs Portugal

1.30am

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When are France playing?

Les Blues begin their Group I campaign on Tuesday 16th June, with the 1998 and 2018 champions starting their search for a third title against Senegal at 9pm. France then face Iraq at 11pm on Monday 22nd June. Didier Deschamps' team will conclude their group matches in a meeting with Norway on Friday 26th June.

M6 has confirmed it will be televising all three of France's group games, plus every match from the knockout phase that features Les Blues.

Here is a full breakdown of the French TV coverage of France's Group I fixtures:

Date

Game

Kick-off time (CEST)

Channel

16 June

France vs Senegal

9pm

M6 / M6+ / beIN Sports / Molotov

22 June

France vs Iraq

11pm

M6 / M6+ / beIN Sports / Molotov

26 June

Norway vs France

9pm

M6 / M6+ / beIN Sports / Molotov

How can I watch every game from the World Cup in France?

Subscription broadcaster beIN Sports holds TV rights to all 104 fixtures from the 2026 FIFA World Cup, including 50 matches that are exclusive to the network in France.

How to watch the French TV coverage with a VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Hassle-free
NordVPN LOGO

NordVPN

  • Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
  • Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
  • Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Monthly from$3.39
Best budget
Surfshark logo

Surfshark

  • Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
  • Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming
  • Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account
Monthly from$2.19
Best for Speed
ExpressVPN logo

ExpressVPN

  • Known for being one of the fastest VPNs available
  • Offers HD sports streaming without interruption and an easy-to-access sports calendar for viewers
  • 24/7 live chat support
Monthly from$6.67
Hassle-free
NordVPN LOGO

NordVPN

  • Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
  • Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
  • Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Monthly from$3.39
Best budget
Surfshark logo

Surfshark

  • Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
  • Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming
  • Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account
Monthly from$2.19
Best for Speed
ExpressVPN logo

ExpressVPN

  • Known for being one of the fastest VPNs available
  • Offers HD sports streaming without interruption and an easy-to-access sports calendar for viewers
  • 24/7 live chat support
Monthly from$6.67
Hassle-free
NordVPN LOGO

NordVPN

  • Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
  • Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
  • Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Monthly from$3.39


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