Agit Kabayel will make his first defence of the World Boxing Council (WBC) World Heavyweight Championship against undefeated challenger Nelson Hysa this Saturday.

DAZN has worldwide broadcast rights to the Kabayel vs Hysa fight card from Düsseldorf, Germany, which is co-promoted by Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions and Spencer Brown's Gold Star Promotions.

The main card is set to begin at 19:00 CET, with the main event projected to go to the ring at 23:00 local time.

When does Kabayel vs Hysa take place? Date, times & live stream

Date Saturday, November 28, 2026 Main card start time 7pm CET / 6pm GMT / 1pm EST / 11am PST Approximate Kabayel vs Hysa ring walks 11pm CET / 10pm GMT / 5pm EST / 2pm PST Venue Merkur Spiel-Arena, Düsseldorf, Germany Live stream DAZN (worldwide)

Kabayel vs Hysa Preview

Agit Kabayel defends the WBC World Heavyweight Championship against Nelson Hysa at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Düsseldorf, Germany on Saturday, 28 November, 2026.

This will be Kabayel's first defence of his title after he was elevated to full WBC World Heavyweight Champion in June following Ukrainian unified world heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk's decision to vacate his WBA, WBC and IBF world championships.

Upon his elevation, Kabayel became the first German to be the world heavyweight boxing champion since the legendary Max Schmeling in 1932 and the first-ever world boxing champion of Kurdish extraction.

Kabayel won the vacant WBC Interim World Heavyweight Championship against China's Zhilei Zhang in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in February 2025, making one defence of that belt, against Polish boxer Damian Knyba in Oberhausen, Germany in January.

The German boxer has an undefeated 27-0 record including 19 knockouts, and is able to boast notable victories over Derek Chisora, Kevin Johnson and Frank Sanchez.

Albania's Nelson Hysa also brings a 100 per cent record to the home of Bundesliga club Fortuna Düsseldorf, with a 25-0 record including 23 knockouts.

Hysa last fought in August, defending his WBO Global Heavyweight Championship in a second-round knockout of Thomas Narmo on the Moses Itauma vs Filip Hrgovic undercard at the O2 Arena in London, England. He is hoping to become Albania's first-ever world heavyweight boxing champion.

Kabayel vs Hysa Undercard

Numerous bouts are set to take place on the main portion of the Agit Kabayel vs Nelson Hysa undercard at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Düsseldorf, Germany.

Britain's Aloys Youmbi Jr is due to face Kazakh-German boxer Artur Mann in the cruiserweight division, while Serbia's Gleb Bakshiw will take on Germany's Serhat Parlak in a middleweight contest.

There'll also be hard-hitting action from the heavyweight division as Germany's Granit Shala goes face-to-face with Iceland's Kolbeinn Kristinsson.