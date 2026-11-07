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Serie C - Game Week 13 7 Nov 2026 - 08:30

Sky Sport will broadcast Inter U23-Salernitana live on TV. The available channels are listed below.

Inter U23 host Salernitana in Serie C Group C, with both sides seeking consistency at a delicate stage of the season.

A 1-0 defeat to Cosenza in the last round ended Inter U23's positive run after a 2-1 win over Scafatese. The home side sit ninth in the table.

Salernitana drew 1-1 with Savoia in the most recent round, following a heavy 3-0 defeat to AZ Picerno that halted their momentum. The Campanian side sit 12th in the group.

Both teams have shown attacking intent in recent weeks, but their defensive frailties give their opponents something to target. Each side will be looking for points to consolidate their position.

NOW will stream Inter U23-Salernitana live.

Team news

No official information is available yet on Inter U23's injuries, suspensions or likely line-up. Updates will follow in the hours before kick-off.

For Salernitana, there is no confirmed information on the squad's condition or any absences. The latest team news for both sides will come shortly before the match.

Recent form

Inter U23 have two wins, one draw and two defeats from their last five Serie C matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 defeat to Cosenza, following a 2-1 win over Scafatese. Across those five games, they have scored eight goals and conceded seven. Their emphatic 4-0 win over Giugliano was the clearest display of their attacking ability.

Salernitana have one win, two draws and one defeat in their last five outings. They drew 1-1 with Savoia in the last round after a 3-0 defeat to AZ Picerno. Across those five matches, they have scored four goals and conceded five, with their 2-1 win over Bari the best result of the run.

Head-to-head record

No data is available on previous meetings between Inter U23 and Salernitana.

League table

In Serie C Group C, Inter U23 sit ninth while Salernitana are 12th in the table.