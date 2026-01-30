How to watch the Europa League knockout phase play-off draw: Live stream, start time, seeding & how it works

Some of Europe's biggest clubs remain in the mix for the 2025-26 Europa League knockout phase and the play-off round draw takes place today.

The likes of Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest and Celtic are waiting to learn their fate, with huge clubs from across the continent also in the hat, including Fenerbahce, Ferencvaros and Panathinaikos.

Here, GOAL brings you all you need to know about the Europa League knockout phase play-off draw, including how to watch it all live.

Europa League draw live stream

In the UK, a live stream of the draw is available to watch on the TNT Sports Football YouTube channel. You can watch the draw in the video above or, if it doesn't play, click here to watch on YouTube.

The Europa League knockout phase play-off draw is also being streamed live on UEFA's official website - uefa.com - and the UEFA Europa League app.

Viewers in the U.S. will be able to tune into the draw if they have a subscription to Paramount+ - UEFA's official American broadcast partner for this competition.

When does the Europa League draw start?

Date: January 30, 2026 Time: 12 noon GMT / 7am ET Live stream: Paramount+, TNT Sports, uefa.com

The draw will begin at 12 noon GMT for fans in the UK, meaning a 7am ET start for fans wishing to watch in the U.S.A.

It is scheduled to take place after the Champions League knockout phase play-off draw, which is set to begin at 11am GMT (6am ET).

Europa League knockout phase play-off draw seeding

Seeded Unseeded Genk PAOK Bologna Lille Stuttgart Fenerbahce Ferencvaros Panathinaikos Nottingham Forest Celtic Viktoria Plzen Ludogorets Red Star GNK Dinamo Celta Vigo Brann

The seeded and unseeded teams are grouped into pairings based on their league positions, thus narrowing down the potential match-ups.

As a result, the play-off round will see the following ties:

Genk or Bologna vs GNK Dinamo or Brann

vs GNK Dinamo or Brann Stuttgart or Ferencvaros vs Celtic or Ludogorets

vs Celtic or Ludogorets Nottingham Forest of Viktoria Plzen vs Fenerbahce or Panathinaikos

vs Fenerbahce or Panathinaikos Red Star or Celta Vigo vs PAOK or Lille

To take the first seeded and unseeded pairing as an example, if Genk are paired with Brann, Bologna will therefore play GNK Dinamo.

Europa League knockout phase bracket 2025-26

UEFA has produced a very useful bracket image for the knockout phase, which will help you understand your team's route to the final.

UEFA

