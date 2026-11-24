DAZN Italia and LaB Channel will show Cremonese vs Avellino live. Here are the TV channels and streaming options for the match.

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Serie B - Game Week 13 25 Nov 2026 - 13:00 Stadio Giovanni Zini

Cremonese host Avellino at the Stadio Giovanni Zini in Cremona in Serie B. They come into the match in contrasting moods and sit far apart in the table.

Fabio Pecchia's Cremonese lost 1-0 to Sudtirol last time out, ending a run of three straight wins. Before that defeat, they beat Vicenza 4-1, Benevento 2-0 and Mantova 2-0.

Cremonese sit 12th and want to bounce back in front of their own fans. The Zini will test whether they can find consistency again.

Alessandro Nesta's Avellino arrive in high spirits. A 4-1 win over Mantova in the last round lifted them to fourth.

That win followed draws against Benevento and Entella and a 2-0 victory over Pisa. Avellino have lost just once in their last five matches, against Padova.

Pecchia wants a response from Cremonese, while Nesta's Avellino aim to build on their progress. Here are the TV channels and live-streaming options.

Team news

Fabio Pecchia has yet to announce Cremonese's line-up, and there are currently no reported injuries or suspensions. Updates will follow closer to kick-off.

There is also no information yet on Alessandro Nesta's Avellino line-up, unavailable players or suspensions. Further details will be added closer to the match.

Form

Cremonese have won three and lost two of their last five Serie B matches, with no draws. They lost 1-0 to Sudtirol last time out after a 4-1 away win over Vicenza. They also beat Benevento and Mantova 2-0, while Juve Stabia inflicted their other defeat, 1-0. Cremonese scored eight goals and conceded three across those matches.

Avellino have two wins, two draws and one defeat in their last five. Their 4-1 win over Mantova followed a 1-1 draw with Benevento, a 2-0 win over Pisa, a 1-1 draw with Virtus Entella and a 1-0 defeat to Padova. They have scored eight goals and conceded four.

Head-to-head record

Avellino and Cremonese last met on 27 January 2018, drawing 0-0 in Serie B. Across the four meetings on record, Cremonese have won twice, Avellino once and one match has ended in a draw. Cremonese have scored five goals and Avellino three.

League table

Cremonese are 12th in the Serie B table, while Avellino are fourth.