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Serie A - Game Week 13 29 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Stadio G. Sinigaglia

Como host Juventus at Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia with just one point separating them in the Serie A table. Como sit fifth, one place above Juventus.

Cesc Fabregas's side arrive on the back of a 1-0 Champions League win over AEK Athens on Tuesday, 24 November. Como had beaten Cagliari 2-0 in the league a few days earlier, and the winning run has lifted spirits around the club.

Luciano Spalletti's Juventus beat Omonia Nicosia 4-1 in the Europa League on Thursday evening. They had already beaten Venezia 4-0 in Serie A, giving them two emphatic wins in a matter of days.

Spalletti rotated heavily against the Cypriots. Jeff Ekhator made his first start and scored his first goal for Juventus, while Kolo Muani and Woltemade started on the bench.

Juventus must manage the energy they spent in Europe and a squad still affected by absences. Como have had a few more days to recover than their opponents.

Here are the TV channel, streaming options and kick-off details for the match.

Team news

Cesc Fabregas's Como are expected to start Butez in goal, with Yan Couto, Kaiki, Jacobo Ramon and Kempf in defence. Da Cunha, Liberali, Baturina, Milla, Ricci and Douvikas complete the predicted XI across midfield and attack. Como are without Jesus Rodriguez, Assane Diao, Moise Kean, Jayden Addai and Maxence Caqueret.

Luciano Spalletti's Juventus are expected to line up with Vicario, Bremer, Cabal, Celik and Kelly in defence. The predicted XI also includes Conceicao, McKennie, Douglas Luiz, Zhegrova, Koopmeiners and Kolo Muani in midfield and attack. Thuram-Ulien, Locatelli, Yildiz, Nico Gonzalez, Kalulu, Grabara and Milik are unavailable. Neither team have any suspensions.

Recent form

Como have won four of their last five matches and lost one, with no draws. Their latest result was a 1-0 Champions League win over AEK Athens, following a 2-0 Serie A victory over Cagliari. Inter handed them their defeat, winning 2-0 on 8 November. Como also beat Venezia 1-0 during that period.

Juventus have four wins and a draw from their last five matches, with no defeats. They most recently beat Omonia Nicosia 4-1 in the Europa League, after a 4-0 league victory over Venezia. They drew 2-2 with Fiorentina, while their other wins came away to AZ Alkmaar, 2-1, and against Napoli, 2-0.

Previous meetings

Como won the most recent meeting 2-0 in Turin on 21 February 2026 in Serie A. Across the five meetings on record, Como have won twice away and once at home, while Juventus have won twice. The goals are level at 8-8.

League table

Como are fifth in Serie A, while Juventus are sixth.