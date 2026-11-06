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Serie A Femminile - Game Week 6 7 Nov 2026 - 06:30

DAZN will broadcast Calcio Como 1907 v Roma live. The TV and live-streaming options are below.

Third-placed Calcio Como 1907 host Serie A Femminile leaders Roma. Selena Mazzantini's Lombardy side face a test against the team at the top of the table.

Como have three wins and two draws from their last five league games. A 4-2 away win over Juventus stands out, although a 1-1 draw against Ternana in the most recent round ended their winning streak.

Across Serie A and the Women's Champions League, Gianpiero Piovani's Roma are unbeaten in their last four outings. Three consecutive league wins have strengthened their grip on top spot, with a 5-2 win over Juventus and a 4-2 victory over AC Milan showing their attacking threat.

Roma come into the match off a 2-0 defeat to Chelsea in the Women's Champions League, but their Serie A form has remained consistent. They beat Napoli Femminile 2-1 in the most recent league round, another win away from home.

For Como, stopping the leaders at home would cut the gap in the table and send a message to their rivals. Roma can strengthen their lead with all three points.

Here's where to watch the match live on TV and via live stream.

Team news

Selena Mazzantini has not announced any unavailable or suspended Como players ahead of the match. The probable line-up has not yet been released and will be updated in the hours before kick-off.

At Roma, Gianpiero Piovani has likewise provided no official information on injuries or suspensions. The latest squad information will be added as soon as it becomes available.

Recent form

Como have scored twelve goals and conceded eight in their last five Serie A games. Their latest result, a 1-1 draw against Ternana Femminile, ended a run of three consecutive wins. They also followed their 4-2 away win over Juventus with a 4-1 victory over AC Milan.

Roma have four results in their last five matches across Serie A and the Women's Champions League: three wins and two defeats. Their three successive league wins came against Napoli Femminile (2-1), Juventus (2-5) and AC Milan (4-2). Chelsea and Barcelona inflicted their only defeats, both in the Women's Champions League. Roma scored thirteen goals and conceded ten across those five matches.

Previous meetings

No data is available on previous meetings between Calcio Como 1907 and Roma Femminile.

League table

Roma lead Serie A Femminile, while Calcio Como 1907 sit third in the table.