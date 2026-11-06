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Serie A Femminile
team-logoCalcio Como 1907
team-logoRoma
Muhammad Irfan Arifianto
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Watch Como 1907 v Roma live today: who is broadcasting the match on TV and streaming it live?

Calcio Como 1907 vs Roma
Calcio Como 1907
Roma
Serie A Femminile

How to watch the Serie A match between Calcio Como 1907 and Roma, including kick-off time and team news

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Serie A Femminile - Game Week 6

DAZN will broadcast Calcio Como 1907 v Roma live. The TV and live-streaming options are below.

Third-placed Calcio Como 1907 host Serie A Femminile leaders Roma. Selena Mazzantini's Lombardy side face a test against the team at the top of the table.

Como have three wins and two draws from their last five league games. A 4-2 away win over Juventus stands out, although a 1-1 draw against Ternana in the most recent round ended their winning streak.

Across Serie A and the Women's Champions League, Gianpiero Piovani's Roma are unbeaten in their last four outings. Three consecutive league wins have strengthened their grip on top spot, with a 5-2 win over Juventus and a 4-2 victory over AC Milan showing their attacking threat.

Roma come into the match off a 2-0 defeat to Chelsea in the Women's Champions League, but their Serie A form has remained consistent. They beat Napoli Femminile 2-1 in the most recent league round, another win away from home.

For Como, stopping the leaders at home would cut the gap in the table and send a message to their rivals. Roma can strengthen their lead with all three points.

Here's where to watch the match live on TV and via live stream.

Team news

Calcio Como 1907 vs Roma Probable lineups

Manager

  • S. Mazzantini

Selena Mazzantini has not announced any unavailable or suspended Como players ahead of the match. The probable line-up has not yet been released and will be updated in the hours before kick-off.

At Roma, Gianpiero Piovani has likewise provided no official information on injuries or suspensions. The latest squad information will be added as soon as it becomes available.

Recent form

COM

COM - Form

MIL
W4-1
NAP
W1-2
JUV
W2-4
SAS
D2-2
TER
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
5/5
ROM

ROM - Form

LAZ
W3-1
MIL
W4-2
JUV
W2-5
CHE
L2-0
NAP
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
14/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Como have scored twelve goals and conceded eight in their last five Serie A games. Their latest result, a 1-1 draw against Ternana Femminile, ended a run of three consecutive wins. They also followed their 4-2 away win over Juventus with a 4-1 victory over AC Milan.

Roma have four results in their last five matches across Serie A and the Women's Champions League: three wins and two defeats. Their three successive league wins came against Napoli Femminile (2-1), Juventus (2-5) and AC Milan (4-2). Chelsea and Barcelona inflicted their only defeats, both in the Women's Champions League. Roma scored thirteen goals and conceded ten across those five matches.

Previous meetings

No data is available on previous meetings between Calcio Como 1907 and Roma Femminile.

League table

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
RomaRomaROM
5500177+1015
W
W
W
W
W
2
InterInterINT
5410100+1013
W
D
W
W
W
3
Calcio Como 1907Calcio Como 1907COM
5320137+611
D
D
W
W
W
4
Como WomenComo WomenCOM
52214408
W
D
D
L
W
5
FiorentinaFiorentinaFIO
52126607
L
W
D
W
L
6
Ternana FemminileTernana FemminileTER
521257-27
D
L
W
W
L
7
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
5203810-26
L
W
L
W
L
8
JuventusJuventusJUV
52031013-36
W
L
L
L
W
9
S.S.D. Napoli FemminileS.S.D. Napoli FemminileNAP
511378-14
L
D
W
L
L
10
Parma Calcio 1913Parma Calcio 1913PAR
502327-52
D
L
L
L
D
11
LazioLazioLAZ
502317-62
L
D
L
L
D
12
SassuoloSassuoloSAS
5023411-72
D
D
L
L
L
Champions League
Champions League Qualification
Relegation

Roma lead Serie A Femminile, while Calcio Como 1907 sit third in the table.

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