Sky Sport will show Casarano vs Catania live, with streaming available on NOW. Links to both services are below.

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Serie C - Game Week 16 29 Nov 2026 - 08:30

Casarano and Catania meet in Serie C Group C after both drew their last matches. Neither the stadium nor the kick-off time has been announced yet.

Casarano sit 14th in the table. On Sunday 22 November, they drew 1-1 with Team Altamura after beating AZ Picerno 3-1.

Recent results have given Casarano some consistency: they won 1-0 away to Crotone and drew 2-2 with Foggia. Between those results came a 1-0 home defeat to Casertana.

Fifth-placed Catania come into the match after a 0-0 draw with Bari. Before that, they lost 1-0 to Salernitana and beat Sorrento 2-0.

Catania have followed emphatic results, such as their 6-0 win over Giugliano, with setbacks, including a 1-0 defeat to Audace Cerignola. Their form remains inconsistent, and a tightly packed table leaves little room for mistakes.

Sky Sport will broadcast Casarano vs Catania on TV, while NOW will stream the match.

Team news

No official information is currently available on Casarano's manager, probable line-up, injuries or suspensions.

The same applies to Catania. Updates will follow closer to kick-off.

Form

Casarano have won two, drawn two and lost one of their last five matches. Most recently, they drew 1-1 with Team Altamura after beating AZ Picerno 3-1. They scored seven goals and conceded four over that period.

Catania have two wins, one draw and two defeats. They come into the match after a 0-0 draw with Bari and also beat Giugliano 6-0 during that period. They scored nine goals and conceded just one in each defeat, for a total of three goals conceded.

Head-to-head record

The most recent meeting was in Serie C on 23 March 2026, when Catania and Casarano drew 1-1. In November 2025, Casarano won 1-0 at home.

Across the two recorded meetings, Casarano have one win and there has been one draw. Casarano have scored two goals and Catania one.

League table

Casarano are 14th in Serie C Group C, while Catania sit fifth.