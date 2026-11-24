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Serie B - Game Week 13 25 Nov 2026 - 14:00 Stadio Euganeo

Padova's Stadio Euganeo hosts Padova vs Sampdoria in Serie B. The two mid-table sides meet with both teams' ambitions at stake.

Antonio Nicola Calabrò's Padova are unbeaten in five matches. They drew 1-1 away to Arezzo on Sunday, their third draw in their last three outings after wins over Avellino and Sudtirol.

The Veneto side have found stability, but the points they keep dropping could prove costly. They are struggling to turn tight matches into wins.

Luca D'Angelo's Sampdoria arrive on the back of three straight wins. A 3-1 victory over Benevento followed successes against Carrarese and Virtus Entella, lifting them after their defeat to Ascoli.

Lorenzo Mezzotero is also making his mark in Sampdoria's resurgence. Born in 2008 and captain of the Primavera youth team, he scored against Entella and again against Benevento, in his third consecutive appearance.

The trip to the Euganeo will test Sampdoria's consistency. Padova, meanwhile, have a chance to add a win to their unbeaten run. Here is how to follow the match.

Team news

Padova's Antonio Nicola Calabrò has yet to announce a likely line-up, and there are currently no reports of injuries or suspensions. Expect squad updates closer to kick-off.

It is a similar picture at Sampdoria. Luca D'Angelo has not announced a line-up, and there are no reports of absentees or suspended players. Updates should follow nearer kick-off.

Recent form

Padova are unbeaten in five matches. They have two wins and three draws from their last five Serie B games, scoring seven goals and conceding four. A 1-1 draw with Arezzo followed a 2-2 draw with Empoli and a 1-1 draw with Catanzaro.

Sampdoria have three wins, one draw and one defeat, with seven goals scored and four conceded. Their 3-1 win over Benevento was their third in a row. They kept clean sheets in two of those victories, against Carrarese and Entella.

The 2-0 defeat to Ascoli remains Sampdoria's only recent setback. They have since rediscovered their consistency.

Head-to-head record

Sampdoria won the most recent meeting 1-0 in Serie B on 14 February 2026. The reverse fixture, on 20 December 2025, ended 1-1 at the Euganeo.

Across the three recorded meetings, including a 2018 friendly that Sampdoria won 1-0, Sampdoria have two wins and one draw, with no defeats. They have scored three goals to Padova's one.

Standings

Padova are 11th in Serie B, while Sampdoria are 13th. Just two places separate them, so the result could shift their positions in a tightly packed section of the table.