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Team news
Benevento vs Empoli Probable lineups
Manager
- A. Floro Flores
Form
Head-to-head record
Head to Head
4Goals Scored4
Games over 2.5 goals1/3
Both teams scored1/3
League table
|#
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|12
|8
|3
|1
|26
|16
|+10
|27
L
D
W
D
W
|2
|12
|8
|2
|2
|22
|10
|+12
|26
W
W
D
W
W
|3
|12
|5
|6
|1
|19
|9
|+10
|21
D
D
D
W
W
|4
|12
|5
|4
|3
|20
|12
|+8
|19
W
D
W
D
L
|5
|12
|5
|4
|3
|21
|17
|+4
|19
W
D
L
D
D
|6
|12
|5
|4
|3
|16
|15
|+1
|19
L
D
D
L
W
|7
|12
|4
|6
|2
|14
|12
|+2
|18
W
D
D
L
D
|8
|12
|4
|6
|2
|14
|14
|0
|18
W
W
D
W
L
|9
|12
|4
|4
|4
|19
|15
|+4
|16
L
D
W
W
D
|10
|12
|4
|4
|4
|16
|14
|+2
|16
L
D
L
D
W
|11
|12
|4
|4
|4
|13
|14
|-1
|16
D
D
D
W
W
|12
|12
|4
|3
|5
|14
|13
|+1
|15
L
W
W
W
L
|13
|12
|4
|2
|6
|14
|19
|-5
|14
W
W
W
L
D
|14
|12
|4
|1
|7
|10
|14
|-4
|13
W
L
L
W
L
|15
|12
|4
|4
|4
|12
|13
|-1
|12
L
W
D
L
W
|16
|12
|3
|3
|6
|10
|21
|-11
|12
D
L
D
L
L
|17
|12
|2
|4
|6
|11
|15
|-4
|10
L
L
L
D
L
|18
|12
|2
|4
|6
|16
|26
|-10
|10
D
L
L
L
W
|19
|12
|2
|3
|7
|12
|20
|-8
|9
L
D
D
L
L
|20
|12
|2
|3
|7
|14
|24
|-10
|9
W
L
D
D
L
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation Playoff
Relegation