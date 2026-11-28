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Serie C - Game Week 16 29 Nov 2026 - 11:30

Bari host Savoia in Serie C Group C, with the teams second and 15th in the table respectively.

Bari haven't lost in five matches, but four have ended in draws. Their latest, a 0-0 against Catania, showed their defensive solidity as well as their struggle to finish games off.

Before facing Catania, Bari beat Foggia 3-2 for their only win in that spell. Three straight 1-1 draws against Picerno, Scafatese and Casertana came before that.

Savoia arrive on the back of two wins. The Campanian side beat Sorrento 2-1, having won 3-2 away to Giugliano.

Those results have put a 3-1 defeat to Potenza behind them and given a side seeking consistency in mid-table some breathing room.

Bari have a chance to stay in touch with the leading sides. Savoia face a test against one of the strongest squads in the group.

Here's how to watch the match on TV and via live stream.

Team news

There is no official information yet on Bari's coach, likely line-up, injuries or suspensions. Updates will follow closer to kick-off.

Savoia have yet to confirm any absences or line-up details. More news will follow closer to the match.

Form

Bari have one win and four draws from their last five Serie C matches. A 0-0 against Catania followed a 3-2 win over Foggia and three straight 1-1 draws with Picerno, Scafatese and Casertana. They have scored six goals and conceded five across those five unbeaten games.

Savoia have two wins, two draws and one defeat. They beat Sorrento 2-1 most recently, after a 3-2 away win over Giugliano. Before those wins came a 3-1 defeat to Potenza. They have scored eight goals and conceded eight overall.

Head-to-head record

Data on recent meetings between Bari and Savoia are not currently available. Their head-to-head record will be added once the information has been confirmed.

League table

Bari are second in Serie C Group C, while Savoia are 15th.