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Serie C - Game Week 14 25 Nov 2026 - 12:00

Atalanta U23 face Pineto in Serie C Group B. The venue and kick-off time have yet to be confirmed.

The sides sit close together in the table, though their recent results differ. A win could change the picture in mid-table.

Atalanta U23 arrive off a goalless draw with Ostia Mare. Before that, they beat Reggiana 4-3, showing the Bergamo youth team's attacking threat and a defence that gives up chances.

Pineto drew 1-1 with Pescara last time out. The Abruzzo side have relied on solid defending in their recent run, winning three of their last five games.

Atalanta U23 have mixed wins with setbacks, including defeats to Spezia and Campobasso. Pineto, by contrast, have lost only once in their last five outings.

Both teams are looking for consistency to climb the table, and little separates them. Here's how to watch on TV and online.

Team news

There are no details yet on Atalanta U23's coach, predicted line-up, injuries or suspensions.

Pineto have likewise released no information on unavailable players. Updates will follow closer to kick-off.

Form

Atalanta U23 have won two, drawn one and lost two of their last five Serie C matches. They drew 0-0 with Ostia Mare last time out, while their 4-3 win over Reggiana showed both sides of a team that have scored nine goals and conceded seven.

Pineto have won three, drawn one and lost one of their last five. Their latest result was a 1-1 draw with Pescara. Across those five matches, they have scored six goals and conceded three, keeping two clean sheets against Gubbio and Reggiana.

Head-to-head record

No information is available on recent meetings between Atalanta U23 and Pineto. Any head-to-head details will be added as soon as possible.

League table

Atalanta U23 are 12th in Serie C Group B, one place above 13th-placed Pineto. The result could reverse their order in mid-table.