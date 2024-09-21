This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
FBL-EUR-C1-YOUNG BOYS-ASTON VILLAAFP
Premier League
team-logo
Villa Park
team-logo
Stream anywhere in the world with SurfShark
GOAL

How to watch today's Aston Villa vs Wolves Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Premier LeagueAston Villa vs WolverhamptonAston VillaWolverhampton

How to watch the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Wolverhampton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Aston Villa will take on Wolves in the Premier League at the Villa Park on Saturday.

Villa have won three out of their first four matches and will be hoping to add more wins to the bag. Wolves, on the other hand, have struggled to perform in the first few games, having just a point to show for so far.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Wolves online - TV channels & live streams

CountryTV channel / live stream
United KingdomN/A
United StatesPeacock Premium
AustraliaOptus Sport
CanadaFubo
GermanySky Sports Premier League, Sky Go, Wow
IndiaDisney+ Hotstar
Republic of IrelandSky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky GO
Portugal DAZN Eleven 3 Portugal
SpainDAZN
ItalySky Go Italia
Netherlands, Poland, NorwayViaplay
Sweden, DenmarkAmazon Prime Video
South AfricaSuperSport Variety 2, DStv App

In the UK, the Premier League match between Villa and Wolves will not be broadcast live on TV or through streaming services, due to the traditional 3 pm blackout ruling.

In the United States (US), the game will be available to watch and stream live online on Peacock Premium.

Start a Peacock subscription today
Find the best deals

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Aston Villa vs Wolves kick-off time

Date:September 21, 2024
Kick-off time:3 pm BST / 10 am ET
Venue:Villa Park

The match will be played at the Villa Park on Saturday, with kick-off at 3 pm BST / 10 am ET.

Team news & squads

Aston Villa team news

Leon Bailey was not risked on the artificial pitch in the midweek fixture, but Aston Villa's Jamaican winger could see action this weekend.

Unai Emery has indicated that Ollie Watkins should be fit to play after being spotted with ice on his ankle following his substitution in Switzerland.

Long-term absentees Boubacar Kamara and Tyrone Mings will join Matty Cash on the sidelines.

Aston Villa possible XI: Martinez; Nedeljkovic, Konsa, Torres, Digne; Onana, Tielemans; McGinn, Ramsey, Rogers; Watkins

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Martinez, Olsen, Gauci
Defenders:Konsa, Carlos, Digne, Torres, Nedeljkovic, Maatsen, Hause
Midfielders:Barkley, McGinn, Tielemans, Buendia, Onana, Bogarde, Ramsey
Forwards:Duran, Philogene, Rogers

Wolves team news

For Wolves, Toti Gomes has recovered from a hamstring strain.

However, Craig Dawson and Rayan Ait-Nouri may be unavailable. Sasa Kalajdzic, Enso Gonzalez, and Boubacar Traore are also out.

Wolves possible XI: Johnstone; Semedo, Mosquera, Bueno, Toti; Bellegarde, J. Gomes, Lemina, R. Gomes; Cunha; Larsen.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Sa, Bentley, Johnstone, King
Defenders:Doherty, Bueno, Mosquera, Semedo, Toti, Meupiyou, Lima, Hubner, Lembikisa
Midfielders:Lemina, J. Gomes, Doyle, Sarabia, Bellegrade, Cundle
Forwards:Larsen, Hwang, Cunha, R. Gomes, Forbs, Guedes

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
30/03/24Aston Villa 2 - 0 Wolverhampton WanderersPremier League
08/10/23Wolverhampton Wanderers 1 - 1 Aston VillaPremier League
06/05/23Wolverhampton Wanderers 1 - 0 Aston VillaPremier League
05/01/23Aston Villa 1 - 1 Wolverhampton WanderersPremier League
02/04/22Wolverhampton Wanderers 2 - 1 Aston VillaPremier League

Useful links

Advertisement