How to watch today's Aston Villa vs Liverpool League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Table-toppers Liverpool hit the road on Wednesday for a high-stakes Premier League clash against Aston Villa, with both sides eager to solidify their ambitions in the business end of the campaign.

Unai Emery's men were left frustrated over the weekend, settling for a disappointing 1-1 draw at home against relegation-threatened Ipswich Town. Despite Ipswich going down to ten men before the break, they stunned Villa by drawing first blood through Liam Delap, only for Ollie Watkins to salvage a point for the hosts.

The Villans remain in the hunt for a top-four—or potentially top-five—finish, while also juggling their FA Cup and Champions League commitments. However, their form has been inconsistent, with their early-season ability to grind out comeback wins now feeling like a distant memory.

Arne Slot's Reds have been relentless for most of the campaign, but the past month has thrown up some challenges. They suffered their first European defeat, bowed out of the FA Cup, and had to claw their way back against Tottenham Hotspur in the EFL Cup semi-finals.

Liverpool also endured a bitter blow in the Merseyside Derby, conceding a last-gasp equalizer at Goodison Park against Everton. That shaky defensive trend continued at Anfield last weekend, where they nearly let a two-goal cushion slip against Wolverhampton Wanderers but just about hung on for a 2-1 win.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Aston Villa vs Liverpool kick-off time

The Premier League match between Aston Villa and Liverpool will be played at Villa Park in Birmingham, England.

It will kick off at 2:30 pm ET / 11:30 am PT/ 7:30 pm GMT on Wednesday, February 19, 2025.

Unai Emery's injury crisis at the back shows no signs of easing. Boubacar Kamara lasted just 16 minutes against Ipswich before being forced off, and while Villa remain hopeful his issue isn’t serious, he looks set to join a lengthy absentee list. Pau Torres (ankle), Ross Barkley (calf), Ezri Konsa (unspecified), Amadou Onana (thigh), and Matty Cash (unspecified) are all sidelined, while Leon Bailey remains a doubt after missing the weekend fixture.

There is a silver lining for the hosts, though, as Tyrone Mings has shaken off a minor knee injury and could step in for Kamara at the back. Meanwhile, Manchester United loanee Marcus Rashford continues to make a case for a starting role after another impressive cameo off the bench.

Arne Slot is sweating over the fitness of Cody Gakpo, who missed the Wolves game after taking a heavy knock in the chaotic 2-2 draw with Everton. Meanwhile, Tyler Morton (shoulder) and Joe Gomez (hamstring) are confirmed absentees, but Curtis Jones returns from suspension and could step in for Dominik Szoboszlai as Slot navigates a brutal fixture list.

Squad rotation might see Darwin Nunez and Kostas Tsimikas handed starts, but Mohamed Salah is unlikely to be rested. The Egyptian is on the verge of a milestone, with his next assist on the road set to be his 10th of the season—an achievement only Cesc Fabregas and Muzzy Izzet have previously managed in a single Premier League campaign.

