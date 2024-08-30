How to watch today's Arsenal vs Brighton Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Arsenal and Brighton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Arsenal will host Brighton in their third Premier League game of the new season at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

The Gunners will be confident of picking up their third consecutive win and continuing their perfect start to the 2024-25 season. Brighton have also managed to get off to a perfect start by winning their first two games.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Arsenal vs Brighton online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the Premier League match between Arsenal and Brighton will be shown live on TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate and discovery+.

In the United States (US), the game will be available to stream live online on Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Sling Blue and DirecTV Stream as well as being broadcast live on USA and Universo.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as SurfShark, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Arsenal vs Brighton kick-off time

Date: August 31, 2024 Kick-off time: 12.30pm BST / 7.30am ET Venue: Emirates Stadium

The match will be played at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 12.30 pm BST / 7.30 am ET.

Team news & squads

Arsenal team news

Gabriel Jesus missed the match at Villa Park after sustaining a groin injury in training and is likely to be absent on Saturday as well.

He joins Takehiro Tomiyasu and Kieran Tierney on Arsenal's injury list for the match against Brighton.

Arsenal possible XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Timber; Odegaard, Partey, Rice; Saka, Havertz, Trossard.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ramsdale, Raya Defenders: Saliba, White, Magalhaes, Timber, Kiwior, Zinchenko, Calafiori Midfielders: Partey, Odegaard, Jorginho, Merino, Havertz, Rice Forwards: Saka, Jesus, Nketiah, Martinelli, Trossard, Nelson

Brighton team news

New signing Matt O'Riley is expected to miss out after picking up an ankle injury on his debut against Crawley.

O'Riley's situation looks grim, likely adding him to the sidelines alongside Solly March, with Brajan Gruda and Mats Wieffer also needing assessments.

Brighton predicted XI: Steele; Veltman, Dunk, Van Hecke, Kadioglu; Milner, Gilmour; Minteh, Pedro, Mitoma; Welbeck.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Verbruggen, Steele, Rushworth, Cahill Defenders: Barco, Lamptey, Estupiñán, Dunk, Júlio, Van Hecke, Veltman, Webster, Turns, Offiah, Samuels Midfielders: Mitoma, Adingra, Moder, Enciso, Milner, Gilmour, , Dahoud, Ayari, Hinshelwood, Moran, Yalcouyé, Peupion, Weir Forwards: Pedro, Ferguson, Sarmiento, Minteh, Welbeck, Sima, Osman, Cozier-Duberry, Mazilu, O'Mahony

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 06/04/24 Brighton 0 - 3 Arsenal Premier League 17/12/23 Arsenal 2 - 0 Brighton Premier League 14/05/23 Arsenal 0 - 3 Brighton Premier League 31/12/22 Brighton 2 - 4 Arsenal Premier League 10/11/22 Arsenal 1 - 3 Brighton League Cup

