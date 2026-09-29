Is the man playing in a Real Madrid shirt not Vinicius Junior? It sounds absurd, but the question has swept across social media in Brazil and hardened into a terrifying conspiracy theory. The claim goes that the Brazilian star vanished under mysterious circumstances and was replaced by a lookalike to fulfil advertising contracts, all while the player, his associates and his club say nothing.

Thigh tattoo ignites the spark

Brazilian forums and TikTok accounts lit the first spark in September 2026, after users spotted physical differences in the player.

Backers of the theory argue that the Vinicius who turned up in the Brazil camp for the Australia match does not have the same thigh tattoo as the Vinicius who plays for Real Madrid. Cosmetic changes to his face, they insist, prove he is not the same person.









From the CIA to the creeping invasion

Resemblance and tattoos were only the start. The scenarios grew even crazier when a well-known "X" account under the name @BlackBondPtv floated a theory that the American Central Intelligence Agency, the Rothschild family and the ruling elites killed Vinicius and replaced him after the World Cup.

Others went further still, linking the player's physical transformation to what they called an alleged "creeping alien invasion" during the World Cup to abduct Vinicius and Neymar, according to Spanish outlet "Marca".

One video clip of a woman named Fo Bahiana went round the world. In it she says: "I have to tell you that I dreamed again of aliens invading the football stadium in Miami, and I saw clearly how they abducted the players aboard the first ship that arrived. I was inside that ship, and when I boarded, the mother ship arrived and abducted thousands of people from the stadium. I saw screaming, crying and countless suffering."









Complete disregard from Madrid

The stories have spread far and wide, yet those close to the player and Real Madrid themselves ignore the "fake news" entirely. They dismiss it as digital nonsense not worth a response, even as the theories keep racking up millions of views online.







