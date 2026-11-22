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The penalty Barcelona won against Villarreal during the first half of Sunday evening's meeting between the two sides sparked refereeing controversy, after referee Alejandro Hernández Hernández was forced to review the incident with the help of the video assistant referee before deciding to award it to the Catalan club.

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The decision came in the 21st minute. Lamine Yamal went down in the box after a challenge from Villarreal forward Tani Oluwaseyi, and VAR had to step in to determine whether the contact warranted a penalty.

"Archivo VAR", an account that specialises in analysing refereeing incidents, has settled the debate. Its verdict: the penalty was correct, and the referee was right to award it after reviewing the footage.

Posting its analysis on X, "Archivo VAR" wrote: "VAR had to come to the aid of referee Hernández Hernández."

It then broke down the incident: "Oluwaseyi impeded Lamine Yamal's movement by making contact with him on two occasions, the first low down and then the second higher up."

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The account was unequivocal: "Correct penalty." Crucially, it singled out the first contact as the decisive one, because Lamine Yamal had already begun to fall when the second came.

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So the call doesn't rest simply on contact between the players. It rests on the timing of the first challenge and its direct effect on the Barcelona forward's fall, and that's what makes it a penalty.

That distinction matters. Replays sometimes show further contact after a player has started to go down, but that doesn't necessarily cancel out an earlier foul that caused him to lose his balance in the first place.

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Lamine Yamal misses the penalty

Barcelona had a golden chance to pull one back, but Lamine Yamal couldn't take it. He stepped up in the 23rd minute and struck the right-hand post of the Villarreal goal, and an important opportunity went begging for the home side.

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Barcelona dominate and Villarreal punish them

It all happened in a frantic first half. Villarreal raced into a two-goal lead, even though Barcelona dominated the ball and did most of the attacking.

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Tajon Buchanan opened the scoring in the fifth minute, pouncing on a Barcelona defensive error. Two minutes later, Tani Oluwaseyi doubled the lead after Alberto Moleiro teed him up.

Barcelona controlled proceedings, finishing the half with 74% of possession to Villarreal's 26%. They had 13 shots to their opponents' three, and racked up 1.16 expected goals against 0.11 for the visitors.

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The missed penalty proved costly. Villarreal went in 2-0 up at the break, leaving Hans Flick facing questions over whether he could turn the game around in the second half.

"Archivo VAR" is clear that the referee got the call right. Barcelona simply failed to make it count, with Yamal missing a spot kick that could have dragged them back into the contest.