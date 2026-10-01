The 18-year-old midfielder swapped Belgian top-flight side RSC Anderlecht for the Kraichgau last summer in a deal worth €17 million plus any possible bonus payments.

"The people in charge here were extremely important to me. And of course the prospect of playing time. For a young player, the most important thing is to collect as many minutes as possible," de Cat explained, with the player having been linked among others with Borussia Dortmund and Stuttgart, as his reason for turning down the high-profile competition.

"I think you have to choose the right people and the right next step at the right time. Hoffenheim were simply the best option for me. And why shouldn't I play in the Champions League with Hoffenheim at some point? (smiles)," de Cat explained.

IMAGO

Nathan de Cat shares a flat with his father

Talk of seven-figure sums last summer did not unsettle the Belgian, whose market value is now more than €25 million. "To be honest, that figure does not really interest me. I just want to play football and enjoy the time with my team-mates," said de Cat, before adding: "Of course, at my age you feel pressure from time to time, there is always pressure in football. But as I said, I just want to have fun. Football is a big part of my life, but at the end of the day it remains just a game."

After moving to the Kraichgau with his father, the pair now share a flat. That has played a key role in helping the youth international settle. "I live together with my father in a house in Nußloch. I think he will definitely stay here with me for the first year, and then we will see what happens. It helps me a lot to settle in here," he said.

For de Cat, the peace and quiet of the region is a plus after growing up in the city of millions Brussels. "It is really very quiet here, and the people are totally relaxed too. As a footballer, you can just go for a walk without constantly being noticed. I really like that a lot. There are players who want to be asked for photos in the street. But for me, this peace and quiet here is simply perfect," said de Cat, who has so far made four competitive appearances for Hoffenheim, but most recently remained unused in the Bundesliga in two consecutive matches.