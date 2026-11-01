Liverpool and Arsenal served up a refereeing flashpoint at Anfield on Sunday evening in the ninth round of the Premier League. Liverpool's players screamed for a penalty when Dutch forward Cody Gakpo went down inside the box, and the incident split the pundits.

It all kicked off in the 29th minute. Christos Tzolis placed his hands on Gakpo's thighs and the Dutchman tumbled to the ground, with Liverpool's players immediately demanding a spot-kick, according to "Sky Sports".

Referee Andy Madley waved away the protests and let play continue. VAR then stepped in to review the incident, backed Madley's call, and denied the hosts their penalty.

Laura Hunter, reporting for Sky Sports from Anfield, had her say on the moment: "Tzolis's action was a little naive, as he put himself in the wrong position. The only thing that saved him is that Gakpo would not have been able to reach the ball behind the defenders, whether he was pulled by Tzolis or not."

Sky Sports analyst Gary Neville reckoned the challenge was reckless but short of a penalty. "Tzolis's action was rash, but I don't think Gakpo would have been able to reach the ball, as the defender was clearly ahead of him. I don't see that it calls for a foul to be awarded, as Gakpo knew he would not be able to catch the ball, and therefore decided to go down," he explained.

No penalty. The decision stood despite the uproar inside the ground and the clear divide over just how much Tzolis's challenge contributed to Gakpo going down.