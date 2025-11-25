How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Golden State Warriors are set to host the Houston Rockets to begin the exciting NBA game on November 26, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT.

The Warriors are fourth within the West with 27.5 assists per game, led by Draymond Green's 5.8 assists per game, and they have a 9-5 record against Western Conference opponents. Meanwhile, the Rockets are 4-3 in conference competition and scoring an astounding 122.3 points per game, surpassing opponents by 11.2 on average.

Houston's 48.5% shooting percentage surpasses the 47.2% shooting that Warriors opponents have accomplished this season, but Golden State makes 16.3 threes per game, which is 2.4 more compared to the Rockets normally permit.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets NBA game, plus plenty more.

Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets: Date and tip-off time

The Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets will face off against each other in an electrifying NBA game on November 26, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT at Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

Date November 26, 2025 Tip-off Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Venue Chase Center Location San Francisco, California

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets live on:

TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Golden State Warriors team news

Stephen Curry leads the Warriors with 28.8 points per game, shooting 47.8% from the field and an impressive 91.5% from the free-throw line.

Jimmy Butler III is scoring 19.9 points, grabbing 5.6 rebounds, and dishing out 4.9 assists a game while shooting at an effective 53.0%.

Brandin Podziemski is shooting 43.8% from the field, grabbing 4.6 rebounds, dishing out 2.9 assists, and scoring 12.4 points per game.

Golden State Warriors injuries

Player I njury I njury status PF, Jonathan Kuminga Knee injury Out PF, Draymond Green Foot injury Out

Houston Rockets team news

Alperen Sengun is averaging 7.1 assists and 9.7 rebounds per game.

Amen Thompson is shooting 48.6% from the field and averaging 17.9 points, 5.2 assists, and 6.4 rebounds per game.

Aaron Holiday averages 7.4 points per game on a strong 51.1% shooting.

Houston Rockets injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PF, Kevin Durant Personal Day-to-Day PF, Dorian Finney-Smith Ankle injury Out

Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets head-to-head record

The Warriors and the Rockets have swapped competitive wins in their previous five head-to-head meetings, with Golden State winning three and Houston winning two. The Warriors' 103-89 and 104-93 wins demonstrate their ability to slow down and win with defense, while the Rockets' 131-116 and 115-107 victories demonstrate their success when they push the tempo and score a lot of points.

This game may once again depend on performance in the closing minutes as both sides have demonstrated their ability to defeat one another in different ways. Golden State has the advantage if it manages the perimeter and ball movement, but the Rockets could gain momentum if Houston's offense heats up early. There are all the indications that this showdown will be another close and fierce contest.

Date Results May 05, 2025 Warriors 103-89 Rockets May 03, 2025 Rockets 115-107 Warriors May 01, 2025 Rockets 131-116 Warriors Apr 29, 2025 Warriors 109-106 Rockets Apr 27, 2025 Warriors 104-93 Rockets

