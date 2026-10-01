War in the stands: Portugal fans back Jesus against Ronaldo

The crisis between Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal coach Jorge Jesus has split the national team's stands, with rival messages appearing during the UEFA Nations League clash against Denmark.

Portugal beat Denmark 4-2 on Thursday at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen, in the third round of the group stage.

It was Portugal's first match since the row between Ronaldo and Jesus boiled over, prompting the "Madeira Rocket" to walk out of the national team camp in Copenhagen on Wednesday evening.

One of the images published by "Bleacher Report" showed Portugal fans spelling out "We love you Jesus" across their shirts, a clear show of support for the coach.

Elsewhere in the ground, other supporters held up a message bearing Ronaldo's name with a heart beside it, nailing their colours to his mast instead.

Jesus has steered Portugal to a flawless run in the Nations League so far: 9 points from three wins over Wales, Norway and Denmark, with no slip-ups along the way.

Next up is Norway on Sunday in the fourth round. A win there books direct qualification to the semi-finals, without the need to wait for the final two rounds.

Once the Norway match is done, Jesus will spell out exactly what happened between him and Ronaldo, as he hinted before the Denmark game.