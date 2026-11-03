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وليد الفراجrotana khalejia
Translated by

Walid Al-Faraj after the Asian Cup postponement: the Roshn League breathes!

Saudi Pro League
Asian Cup
Saudi Arabia

What the Saudi media figure said

Saudi media figure Waleed Al-Farraj has welcomed the postponement of the 2027 AFC Asian Cup, reckoning the decision hands the Roshn League room to breathe.

The Asian Football Confederation confirmed on Tuesday that the Asian Cup, originally set to kick off in January 2027, will now begin in December of the same year.

Al-Farraj gave his verdict in a post on his personal "X" account, writing: "Postponing the Asian Cup by 11 months has given Saudi football competitions a chance to catch their breath from the terrible pressure endured by the players, coaches, referees, fans, media and those responsible for logistics in the league."

"Playing a match every 3 days made the game lose its flavour, and quantity came ahead of quality," he added. "Perhaps it is for the best. The league can breathe and the facilities can be completed naturally, the state of emergency is over, we now work calmly."

Moments after the postponement was announced, the Roshn League Association pushed back the thirteenth round of the competition to a later date. With the extra time now available, there was no longer any need to cram the fixtures together.

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