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Waldhof Mannheim vs VfB Stuttgart II: Kick-off time

3. Liga - Game Week 15 28 Nov 2026 - 08:00

Waldhof Mannheim host VfB Stuttgart II in the 3. Liga. Both clubs sit in mid-table, two places apart.

Mannheim have suffered recent setbacks under coach Rui Mota. After beating Fortuna Köln 2-1, they lost 3-0 away to Alemannia Aachen.

Waldhof had already lost to Saarbrücken and Würzburger Kickers, though they also beat Hoffenheim II 4-1.

Stuttgart II arrive with momentum. Nico Willig's side thrashed Ingolstadt 5-0 last time out and have won three of their past five league matches.

The Swabians also beat SC Verl 1-0 and won 1-0 away to Fortuna Köln. Aachen handed them their only defeat, a 2-1 loss.

Mannheim have a chance to bounce back and make up ground in mid-table. Here's how to follow the match.

This week: What's been happening at Waldhof Mannheim and VfB Stuttgart II?

Waldhof Mannheim have won two and lost three of their last five league matches. They lost 3-0 to Alemannia Aachen most recently, having beaten Fortuna Köln 2-1 and Hoffenheim II 4-1 before that. Mannheim scored seven goals and conceded nine across those five games. Stuttgart II have three wins, one draw and one defeat in the same period. They beat Ingolstadt 5-0 last time out, after a 3-3 draw with MSV Duisburg. The Swabians scored 11 goals, conceded five and kept three clean sheets.

Waldhof Mannheim vs VfB Stuttgart II: Line-ups

Waldhof Mannheim vs VfB Stuttgart II: Form

Waldhof Mannheim vs VfB Stuttgart II: Head-to-head record

Waldhof Mannheim vs VfB Stuttgart II: League tables