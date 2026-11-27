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Waldhof Mannheim vs VfB Stuttgart II: Kick-off time
Waldhof Mannheim host VfB Stuttgart II in the 3. Liga. Both clubs sit in mid-table, two places apart.
Mannheim have suffered recent setbacks under coach Rui Mota. After beating Fortuna Köln 2-1, they lost 3-0 away to Alemannia Aachen.
Waldhof had already lost to Saarbrücken and Würzburger Kickers, though they also beat Hoffenheim II 4-1.
Stuttgart II arrive with momentum. Nico Willig's side thrashed Ingolstadt 5-0 last time out and have won three of their past five league matches.
The Swabians also beat SC Verl 1-0 and won 1-0 away to Fortuna Köln. Aachen handed them their only defeat, a 2-1 loss.
Mannheim have a chance to bounce back and make up ground in mid-table. Here's how to follow the match.
This week: What's been happening at Waldhof Mannheim and VfB Stuttgart II?
Waldhof Mannheim have won two and lost three of their last five league matches. They lost 3-0 to Alemannia Aachen most recently, having beaten Fortuna Köln 2-1 and Hoffenheim II 4-1 before that. Mannheim scored seven goals and conceded nine across those five games. Stuttgart II have three wins, one draw and one defeat in the same period. They beat Ingolstadt 5-0 last time out, after a 3-3 draw with MSV Duisburg. The Swabians scored 11 goals, conceded five and kept three clean sheets.
Waldhof Mannheim vs VfB Stuttgart II: Line-ups
Waldhof Mannheim vs VfB Stuttgart II Probable lineups
Manager
- R. Mota
Waldhof Mannheim vs VfB Stuttgart II: Form
Waldhof Mannheim vs VfB Stuttgart II: Head-to-head record
Head to Head
Waldhof Mannheim vs VfB Stuttgart II: League tables
|#
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|14
|10
|2
|2
|42
|19
|+23
|32
W
W
W
W
D
|2
|14
|10
|2
|2
|35
|18
|+17
|32
W
W
D
L
D
|3
|14
|9
|3
|2
|24
|13
|+11
|30
W
W
W
W
L
|4
|14
|7
|2
|5
|33
|27
|+6
|23
W
L
W
L
W
|5
|14
|7
|2
|5
|22
|19
|+3
|23
W
L
W
W
W
|6
|14
|7
|1
|6
|26
|20
|+6
|22
W
W
L
L
W
|7
|14
|6
|3
|5
|27
|19
|+8
|21
L
W
W
W
D
|8
|14
|6
|3
|5
|27
|23
|+4
|21
W
W
D
L
W
|9
|14
|6
|3
|5
|19
|24
|-5
|21
L
W
D
W
W
|10
|14
|6
|1
|7
|23
|23
|0
|19
L
W
L
W
L
|11
|14
|5
|4
|5
|17
|18
|-1
|19
W
L
D
D
L
|12
|14
|5
|4
|5
|22
|24
|-2
|19
L
W
L
D
L
|13
|14
|5
|3
|6
|19
|20
|-1
|18
L
W
D
W
D
|14
|14
|4
|4
|6
|25
|24
|+1
|16
W
L
W
L
D
|15
|14
|4
|3
|7
|21
|29
|-8
|15
L
L
L
W
L
|16
|14
|4
|2
|8
|18
|27
|-9
|14
L
L
W
L
W
|17
|14
|3
|4
|7
|12
|17
|-5
|13
W
L
L
L
L
|18
|14
|3
|3
|8
|17
|30
|-13
|12
L
L
L
L
L
|19
|14
|3
|3
|8
|14
|32
|-18
|12
L
L
L
L
W
|20
|14
|2
|4
|8
|18
|35
|-17
|10
L
L
D
W
D