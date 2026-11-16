Wake up, Ronaldo fans: his retirement is not the reason for Portugal's setback!

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Portugal's heavy 1-4 defeat to Denmark was not merely a passing result in the UEFA Nations League. It quickly turned into fresh material for the dispute between Cristiano Ronaldo's supporters and the critics of national team coach Jorge Jesus, after a section of the historic star's fans linked the sudden collapse to the absence of their former captain, who had announced his retirement from international football just days before the encounter.

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Some of Ronaldo's fans treated the result as proof that Portugal cannot carry on without him. They recalled the disputes that surrounded the end of his relationship with the national team, viewing the defeat to Denmark as a harsh response to the decision to leave him out of the technical plans before he announced his retirement.

Look closely at Portugal's recent results, though, and that interpretation starts to fall apart. Ronaldo's absence from matches was nothing new. Portugal had strung together a run of wins with him out of the lineup, and they had even beaten this very opponent on their own turf just a few weeks earlier.

Ronaldo: a legend that will not be repeated

Cristiano Ronaldo cannot be treated as an ordinary player whose time with Portugal has simply ended. The veteran star leaves behind an exceptional legacy that will be hard to match, having become the team's all-time top scorer with 146 goals in 234 internationals, as well as the most-capped player ever to wear the shirt.

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No one did more to transform the national team's fortunes. Ronaldo led them to the Euro 2016 title, Portugal's first continental trophy, before adding the UEFA Nations League in 2019 and a second crown in the same competition in 2025.

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Numbers and titles tell only part of the story. He forged a competitive identity for an entire generation of players, leading the national team for more than two decades and becoming the greatest symbol Portugal's fans had ever known.

Across six World Cups, Ronaldo made his presence felt, confirming the exceptional nature of his international career and leaving behind a legacy that dwarfs the controversy of his final days with the national team.

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Portugal won four times in a row without Ronaldo featuring

For all his historic standing, Portugal's recent results do not support the idea that his absence caused everything now happening to the team.

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After their exit from the 2026 World Cup, Portugal opened a new chapter under Jesus and won four consecutive UEFA Nations League matches. Ronaldo barely figured in any of them.

They began with a 1-0 win over Wales on 24 September, with Ronaldo playing roughly 66 minutes. Three days later they won away to Norway 2-1, their former captain watching the whole match from the bench.

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The standout moment came on 1 October. Portugal beat Denmark 4-2 in Copenhagen, a match Ronaldo missed after leaving the national team's camp, before rounding off the run with a 2-1 win over Norway again on 4 October.

Four straight wins, then a first defeat to Denmark in the fifth match. Pinning that loss solely on Ronaldo's absence demands a second look.

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The Jesus-Ronaldo dispute preceded the retirement announcement

Tension had already crept into the relationship between Ronaldo and Jesus at the end of September. The coach announced he would not start the captain against Denmark, insisting the decision to play him rested on the needs of the match.

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That came after Ronaldo spent the entire Norway encounter on the bench despite being fit, a striking shift in how a player used to leading Portugal's attack for years was being handled.

Ronaldo left the national team's camp on 30 September, before the Denmark encounter in Copenhagen.

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Weeks later, on 5 November 2026, he announced his retirement from international football, closing a 23-year career with the national team that yielded 234 matches and 146 goals.

His absence from the latest Denmark encounter was neither surprising nor sudden. It followed a phase that had already seen him frozen out, then walk away from the camp, before settling on retirement.

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Jesus refuses to blame Ronaldo's absence for the defeat

After the heavy defeat to Denmark, Jorge Jesus faced a direct question: had the national team missed Ronaldo? The Portuguese coach refused to treat the star's absence as an explanation.

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"We missed what?" Jesus replied. "He is no longer a player in the national team, so what could we miss? The only thing we miss is his presence here to keep me company."

The comments came on a night heavy with symbolism. Portugal's players wore shirts bearing his name and number 7 before kick-off, the fans raised a banner in tribute to their former captain, and his name rang out during the match.

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On the pitch, Portugal's defensive problems were glaring. They conceded four times, including a penalty and two goals for Rasmus Hojlund, before Bernardo Silva grabbed a stoppage-time consolation.

Jesus acknowledged the difficulty of the night, admitting his side failed to stop the Danish attack or find the right solutions going forward, in his first defeat since taking charge.

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The end of an era

Ronaldo's departure undeniably marks the end of an exceptional chapter in Portugal's history, and replacing a player of his record and leadership is no easy task. That does not mean every negative result after his retirement should become proof that his absence is to blame.

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Remember, Portugal had already beaten this same Denmark 4-2 in Copenhagen without him, then won four in a row to start their UEFA Nations League campaign before a surprise stumble on home soil.

A vast gulf separates acknowledging Ronaldo's historic value from holding him responsible for results after his departure. The star deserves appreciation for all he gave his country, but this squad is packed with talent, and the burden of continuing to compete now falls on them and on the technical staff.

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The Denmark defeat may point to technical problems that need addressing within the national team. It is no conclusive proof that Ronaldo's retirement is the cause of Portugal's setback, especially when recent history proved this team can win without him.