The Moroccan Football Federation has called up Villarreal forward Ilias Akhomach, a move that has raised plenty of questions after the federation declined to reveal which player would make way for him.

Spanish newspaper "AS" reported on Tuesday evening that all the signs point to Real Madrid star Brahim Diaz being the man dropped, following the severe physical problems he has endured recently.

The same outlet had revealed on Monday that Diaz played his last matches while suffering from severe pain. That may explain his absence from the Morocco squad during the current international break.

No official confirmation has arrived so far. Even so, the indications suggest the Real Madrid player will sit out Morocco's matches against Gabon and Lesotho, then against Ghana in the anticipated friendly, given his need to rest and recover.

Akhomach: a new reward

Akhomach, by contrast, earns a fresh opportunity with Morocco after coach Mohamed Ouahbi decided to call up the Villarreal forward.

Born outside Morocco, specifically in Pierola in the Spanish city of Barcelona, he ultimately chose to represent the country of his origins at international level.

The 22-year-old has made 13 appearances in the Morocco shirt so far. He is still searching for his first international goal.

Diaz: time for a break

Jose Mourinho has made no secret of how much he relies on Diaz since the start of the current season. Through his words and his decisions, the manager has turned the Moroccan into an important element on the right flank, and Diaz has repaid that trust with strong performances.

Across his four seasons at Real Madrid, Diaz looks better placed than ever to cement his spot as an indispensable starter. His current physical problems may temporarily halt that momentum.

The decision to leave him out of this international break could work in his favour. It hands him the rest he needs to recover and return to the pitch as soon as possible.

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