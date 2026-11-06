He has not yet turned seventeen, yet he stands on the verge of writing his name into German football history. One of the Bundesliga's brightest emerging talents has caught the eye of Germany manager Jürgen Klopp, edging him towards an exceptional milestone that could make him the third youngest player ever to pull on the Mannschaft shirt.

Meet Wael Mohya, the Borussia Mönchengladbach prodigy, preparing to seize his chance with the senior Germany side. Klopp has named him among six players to fill the attacking roles behind the main striker, and at seventeen he is the youngest in the group by a distance.

Mohya lit up the game against Stuttgart, a 3-2 win for Mönchengladbach, in the most significant turning point of his young career. He delivered a dazzling display and rescued his team from another Bundesliga defeat, proving to everyone that his talent stretches well beyond his years.

Having shone for his club and made his debut for Germany's under-21s, the youngster has drawn the full attention of the senior team's coaching staff. Klopp sensed the moment had arrived to give him his shot.

His call-up was not merely a reward for his brilliance. It settled a tug-of-war over his international future, because Mohya, born to Moroccan parents, held the right to represent either Germany or Morocco.

He had already spoken of his ambition to play for Germany, telling the newspaper "Bild": "The under-21 experience was a perfect step for me, and my goal of course is to become an international with the senior team one day. I will keep working as hard as I can, but my focus currently is on Mönchengladbach".

According to the German newspaper, the Moroccan Football Federation pushed hard to convince him to represent the Atlas Lions. Mohya, though, appears to have settled on Germany, the country where he was born on 31 December 2008.

Should he feature against Serbia or the Netherlands, he will become the third youngest player in Germany's history. The call-up also draws a line under the saga over his international future.

Mönchengladbach almost lost its jewel for free

The road to the first team was anything but smooth. In fact, Borussia Mönchengladbach came close to losing their rising star for nothing.

Born in the city of Mettmann, Mohya grew up in Mönchengladbach and started out at SV Straelen before joining the Borussia academy aged seven.

He made his Bundesliga debut on 13 December 2025 against Wolfsburg, but reaching that point was never guaranteed. His academy contract expired in June 2025, leaving him without a deal for several days while the management focused instead on the future of Kilian Sauk.

Chief executive Stefan Stegemann stepped in to save the club from losing an exceptional talent. He had been struck by the youngster's potential during the under-17 youth league, where Mohya shone against Bayern Munich with two goals before adding another in the final against Leipzig.

In under 18 months, his market value has soared to around 17 million euros, and it keeps climbing. That makes him one of the most coveted talents on the continent.

Europe's heavyweights, Bayern Munich among them, are tracking his progress closely. Yet Mönchengladbach manager Alexander Blessin insists the hype has not changed him: "I don't feel that he is going through any change in his awareness or his personality, he is simply Wael".

From childcare to dreams of stardom

For all the noise around his name, Mohya has stayed grounded. Just a few months ago he was working at a primary school, looking after children once the school day had finished.

He revealed last January that he had agreed with his parents to spend a voluntary year in community service, starting in the summer, aiming to earn a qualification certificate for enrolment at the advanced technical college.

That experience landed him a nickname that still follows him around the Borussia dressing room: "Waffle". A six-year-old girl could not pronounce his name, so she called him that instead of Wael.

"There was a little girl who couldn't pronounce my first name, so she always called me Waffle, and since that time the nickname has stuck to me", he told "Bild".

Mohya remains close to his parents, who handle his sporting and financial affairs alongside the agency "CAA Stellar". So much so that he admitted he does not even know what he earns at the club, explaining: "My parents take care of everything, I get a monthly allowance and I live a good life".

Millions await him, but the priority is Gladbach

His annual salary, bonuses included, still sits below one million euros. His contract runs until 2028 and is tipped for an extension on far bigger terms.

Should he sign fresh terms at Borussia, forecasts put his wages at around two million euros. That would mark the start of a new financial chapter in his career.

Despite the interest from Europe's elite, the youngster seems in no rush to leave. His focus is on helping Mönchengladbach through their difficulties, while the club would rather hold on to its jewel until things improve before cashing in for a huge fee.

In a matter of months, then, Wael Mohya has gone from an unknown who nearly left for free to one of the most exciting young names in Germany, and a candidate to enter international history. It is a story of precocious talent, humility and a battle over the future.