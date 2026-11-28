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Palmeiras striker Vitor Roque has criticised his spell at Barcelona. The Brazilian revealed that he lacked the support of coach Xavi Hernandez during his time with the Catalan club and insisted that communication with him was extremely limited.

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Roque, 21, said in an interview with Spanish newspaper AS that he struggled badly during his months in a Barcelona shirt: "Sometimes it's important to have the coach's support, but I didn't have that when I moved to Barcelona. Hardly anyone spoke to me, you know?"

The Brazilian, now at Palmeiras, is preparing for the Copa Libertadores final against Estudiantes. He also looked back on a spell in Catalonia that was far from smooth.

"Tigrinho" joined Barcelona in January 2024, aged just 18, after the Catalan club moved quickly to wrap up his signing. Physical problems hampered his adaptation from the very start.

Looking back on that period, he said: "I moved to Barcelona when I was 18. It was a dream come true for me to play for one of the biggest clubs in the world, but the experience was a bit difficult."

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He revealed that he arrived at Barcelona carrying an injury to the ligament between the tibia and fibula, which he had picked up at Athletico Paranaense. He was supposed to have had surgery before travelling to Spain.

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He described the toll it took: "I arrived in a great deal of pain. During that period, I had physiotherapy and tried to reach the best possible physical condition, but in the end we didn't succeed. I wasn't able to perform at the level required in football."

Roque also took aim at what he sees as a lack of patience with young South Americans arriving in European football. He cited Franco Mastantuono and Endrick as players who need time to adapt.

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His argument was simple: "People think that when we arrive, we have to start playing at 100% straight away and give everything we have and our best football, but that's not how it works. We need patience."

"Tigrinho" also stressed that moving to a new country and grappling with a different language, without enough support, makes life even harder for young players.

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Time, he said, is often in short supply: "Sometimes we don't get the time we need to adapt. We're very young, and learning a new language is extremely difficult."

Still, Roque insists he holds no grudge against Barcelona. He admitted that what happened still leaves him with "a degree of regret", but says he has forgiven everyone and is now happy at Palmeiras.

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And his focus is firmly on what comes next: "I learned that whatever happens, we have to keep working hard and make the most of the opportunities we're given, however limited they may sometimes be. Now we have to write a new story."