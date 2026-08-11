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Vitinha nominates two names from outside Paris to win the Ballon d'Or

Paris Saint-Germain
Paris Saint-Germain vs Aston Villa
Aston Villa
UEFA Super Cup
Vitinha
K. Mbappe
H. Kane
F. Ruiz
K. Kvaratskhelia
O. Dembele
France
England
Austria
Portugal
Spain
Georgia

The Portuguese star confirms his readiness for the European Super Cup match

Vitinha is fit and ready. The Portugal midfielder has confirmed he will feature for Paris Saint-Germain in tomorrow's European Super Cup against Aston Villa, insisting that he and his teammates are hungry to add more silverware.

PSG lifted the Champions League for the second season running, while Aston Villa took the Europa League crown.

Speaking at the press conference ahead of the clash, Vitinha said: "I am fine. Last year we showed that we are hungry for titles. We wanted to win more titles and more cups. And this year is no different. It will be difficult, but we want to give our all to win more."

He added, as reported by Paris Saint-Germain's official website: "Of course, we know that the preparation time was a little short. We were not able to get the usual rest and preparation time. I think that I and the team will be ready for Wednesday's match. We will give our all to win."

The 25-year-old knows exactly what Villa can offer. "We all know Aston Villa, even with the start of the new season. Playing against them has always been difficult. I remember our match against them in the Champions League two years ago well, I remember it well. It was difficult, especially the second half. We are aware of how difficult Wednesday's match will be, but we also know that the Super Cup is a match a player rarely gets to take part in throughout his career."

UEFA Super Cup
Paris Saint-Germain crest
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
Aston Villa crest
Aston Villa
AVL

Focus is everything now. "We had time to rest after the World Cup. We are ready to play the matches. We have to focus completely. Our minds are set on Wednesday's match and this Super Cup."

Asked about his pick for this year's Ballon d'Or, he said: "There are many outstanding players who could win the Ballon d'Or this year."

He added: "For me, I think it is natural for a Paris Saint-Germain player to win it, such as Khvicha Kvaratskhelia after his brilliant season in the Champions League, or Ousmane Dembélé after his outstanding season, or Fabián Ruiz, who won everything. There were also other outstanding players who had a brilliant season, such as Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappé. No doubt I have overlooked some names, but I nominate a Parisian player."


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