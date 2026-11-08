Vitesse v De Graafschap called off an hour before kick-off: ‘Never experienced this before’

De Graafschap's team bus has not yet left for Arnhem. Angry supporters are blocking it after being told away fans will not be allowed into Het Gelredome on Sunday afternoon, ESPN reports. According to reporter Bennett van Fessem, the members of the security triangle are now holding talks.

Last year's meeting between the two sides was marred by serious disturbances. Authorities subsequently decided De Graafschap could bring a maximum of 500 away fans to this weekend's match, rather than the usual 800.

The decision came with a number of 'explicit safety conditions'. One required checks of supporters' display materials before the fans arrived.

On Saturday evening, Vitesse said police information and talks with De Graafschap had shown that some supporters refused to allow those checks. They reportedly insisted on bringing display materials in a way that breached the agreements made.

Next matches VIT Eerste Divisie 06:15 GRA

Fearing further disturbances, the security triangle did not consider it safe to admit away supporters. "The local authorities fear a potentially serious disturbance of public order and safety, both around the stadium and inside it," Vitesse wrote.

Ahmed Marcouch, the mayor of Arnhem, explained: "Football belongs to everyone. But hospitality is not a licence to disregard safety agreements. Over the past few weeks, we have given De Graafschap every opportunity, plenty of time and every means to ensure this match could take place safely with away supporters."

"Another attempt was made on Saturday to reach workable agreements. But if supporters say in advance that they do not intend to abide by the conditions, and their own club cannot guarantee that the agreements will be observed, then that is the end of it."

An hour before kick-off, De Graafschap's team bus had still not left for Arnhem. The match was due to begin at 12:15pm, but ESPN reporter Van Fessem said it was unclear whether it would take place at all. "The stadium is slowly filling up, but these people are not going to see a match at 12:15pm. For now, it has been called off. Talks are taking place now, but I wonder whether the match will take place at all today. We have never seen anything like this in the Netherlands."