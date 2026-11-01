Fortress Anfield! Captain Van Dijk demands maximum fight to sink Gunners in home clash

Share Follow GOAL on Google

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk called on his team-mates and supporters to deliver a complete performance against Arsenal at Anfield. Writing in his matchday programme notes, Van Dijk stressed that maximum work ethic is required to extend Liverpool's five-game winning streak.

Advertisement

Van Dijk prepares for fourth consecutive home fixture

Liverpool conclude a rare series of four consecutive home matches at Anfield by hosting title rivals Arsenal on Sunday afternoon. The Reds enter the fixture after advancing to the Carabao Cup quarter-finals midweek via a penalty shootout victory over Chelsea.

Captain Virgil van Dijk emphasized that matches against the Gunners remain among the highlight fixtures of the season.

The defender expects an intense encounter against Mikel Arteta's side.

Captain demands relentless work ethic against champions

Writing in his official matchday programme notes, Van Dijk outlined the mental standard required to claim three points. "Games against Arsenal are always special, and Sunday’s will be no different. I know that you guys will be up for it, and we will be too," Van Dijk wrote.

Advertisement Advertisement

"You don’t get easy, comfortable afternoons in the Premier League, and you certainly don’t get them against Arsenal."

Related Topics

"You have to be switched on from the first second, you have to be prepared to run hard, fight for everything and help your teammates out... for 90 minutes-plus," the skipper stressed.

Van Dijk highlights composure and Anfield synergy

Van Dijk stressed that maintaining tactical composure during difficult spells will prove crucial against Arsenal's threat. "There will be times, I’m sure, when we have to suffer without the ball, but it is important that we keep our composure and make sure that when we have the ball we show our own quality," Van Dijk noted.

Advertisement

"It is important too that we use the energy that you guys provide to push us forward."

"When Anfield is at its best, we are at its best, and vice versa," he added.

Advertisement

Reds aim to maintain winning momentum

Following their midweek cup progression, Liverpool shift focus back to domestic league competition.

Van Dijk expects the squad to maintain their defensive resilience and team unity.

Advertisement

The Reds kick off against Arsenal on Sunday afternoon at Anfield.