Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Valencia CF v Real Madrid - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Abdelmawgood Samir
Translated by

Violent brawl in the tunnel: security intervenes to separate Real Madrid and Valencia players

Valencia vs Real Madrid
Valencia
Real Madrid
LaLiga
J. Bellingham
A. Ruediger
Spain
England
Germany

What happened?

Real Madrid led Valencia at the break through goals from Valverde and Arda Guler at the Mestalla in the 12th round of the Spanish league. The first half also boiled over, with players from both sides clashing and trading insults as they headed down the tunnel.

Spanish radio station "Cope", as relayed by "Mundo Deportivo", reported that a brawl erupted between several players in the corridor leading to the dressing rooms. Security staff had to step in to pull the players apart and stop things escalating further.

Jude Bellingham and Antonio Rudiger were at the centre of it for Real Madrid, the station claimed, after tension between the two teams simmered throughout the opening 45 minutes.

The flashpoint capped a fiery atmosphere inside the ground. Players from both sides had protested a string of refereeing calls, and the anger followed them off the pitch and into the tunnel.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google