Owen Wijndal appears to have revived his Ajax career. Once on the verge of leaving Amsterdam, the left-back now has a starting place under Míchel Sánchez. Talk has even turned to a return to the Netherlands national team.

In 2022, Ajax paid €10 million for Wijndal, who played regularly during his first year in Amsterdam. His playing time then dwindled, and he joined Royal Antwerp FC on loan.

Wijndal returned to Ajax behind Jorrel Hato at left-back. Hato's departure for Chelsea brought him back into contention, but the arrivals of Caio Henrique and Jofre Torrents seemed to spell the end of his role. He looked set to leave last summer, but no transfer materialised.

Now a fixture in Ajax's defence, Wijndal recently impressed away at FC Groningen. He also contributed a goal and an assist against FC Midtjylland (1-6).

On Voetbalpraat , Marciano Vink was full of praise for Wijndal. "He had more or less been put out with the bulky rubbish and was allowed to leave. He trained with Jong Ajax to keep himself reasonably fit. But then you see what can happen if you keep believing."

The travelling Ajax fans even chanted "Wijndal for the Netherlands" during Thursday's emphatic Conference League victory. "That's how crazy football is," concluded Vink, who noted that Wijndal last played for the Netherlands in 2021.

"What he brings now is a great deal of energy. That hasn't been the case for quite some time. The question was whether Youri Baas might have to play there. Caio Henrique has arrived, but that hasn't quite worked out either," said the analyst.

With his Ajax contract in its final year, Wijndal has heard nothing about a possible new deal. The left-back says he is open to staying longer in Amsterdam.