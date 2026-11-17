Share Follow GOAL on Google

Advertisement

Marciano Vink was far from impressed by the Netherlands Under-21s, who secured a European Championship place despite a 2-3 defeat by Denmark Under-21s. ‘It was just really poor, to be honest,’ the ESPN analyst said after the play-off match in Almere.

The Netherlands Under-21s' defending particularly alarmed Vink. ‘Defensively, it was just really poor. They were really lucky they didn’t have to play extra time or even fail to make it at all. Don’t ask how they managed it; it was quite shocking at times.’

Vink also took issue with their failure to track back. ‘At one point I was just angry and walking around shouting. I simply don’t understand it. I just can’t get my head around it.’

‘You can sprint forward, as Daal and Van Bergen do. But when you have to help defend, you trudge back,’ said Vink, baffled by the Netherlands Under-21 duo.

Advertisement Advertisement

For all his criticism, Vink is pleased the Netherlands Under-21s have secured a European Championship place. ‘In the previous cycle, they were very good in qualifying and poor at the European Championship itself. Let’s hope it’s the other way around this time.’

Related Topics

The Netherlands Under-21s endured a difficult evening in Almere, falling 0-2 and then 1-3 behind. Goals from Van Bergen and Devin Haen nevertheless secured their European Championship place.

Few expected such a difficult match. Michael Reiziger's team won 0-3 on Danish soil last week.

Advertisement

The European Championship will take place from 16 June to 3 July 2027 in Albania and Serbia.

The draw for next summer's finals takes place on 29 November. Belgrade will host the ceremony.