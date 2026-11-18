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Vinicius Junior returns to Real Madrid a different player after the international break, having produced exceptional performances in a Brazil shirt and scored five goals in two matches, including the first hat-trick of his international career. That leaves Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho facing a tough test ahead of next Saturday's La Liga clash with Celta Vigo.

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The international break came at the perfect time for the Brazilian winger to rebuild his confidence. He'd faced criticism over a dip in form and a shortage of goals, but his displays for his country put the spotlight back on his finishing and showed he can still make the difference in big matches.

Brazil lost 3-2 to Japan in the first game, but Vinicius stood out for Carlo Ancelotti's side, scoring both of their goals. He kept it going against Singapore, as the Seleção ran out 7-0 winners.

The Real Madrid star hit a personal milestone against Singapore, scoring the first hat-trick of his career with Brazil . All three goals came inside 12 minutes, between the ninth and the 21st, as he stole the show and capped an exceptional international break.

Five goals in two games mean Vinicius heads back to the Spanish capital in high spirits. The timing suits Real Madrid, who need the best version of him with the eagerly awaited Celta Vigo clash looming. That game could see him return to the starting line-up for the first time since his suspension ended.

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He missed Real Madrid's last four La Liga matches through suspension. With the ban over, he's available to Mourinho for next Saturday's game at the Santiago Bernabéu, and the Portuguese coach now has an important call to make on how best to use his returning Brazilian star.

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Mourinho's dilemma stems from what has changed in Vinicius's absence. Real Madrid put together a run of wins without the Brazilian winger, and Ivorian Diomande seized his chance, producing eye-catching performances that have made him one of the team's leading attacking options in recent weeks.

Diomande is now a genuine contender for the left-wing spot after adding something clear to the starting line-up. That leaves Mourinho with a tricky equation. Putting Vinicius back in his usual position could mean changing the roles of several players and giving up some of the balance behind the team's recent results.

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According to "Mundo Deportivo", one option on the table is to restore Vinicius to the starting line-up, move Diomande to the right wing and field Arda Güler in midfield. Such a change, though, could demand sweeping tactical adjustments and disrupt the cohesion of recent matches.

Mourinho and the Real Madrid board clearly want Vinicius back to his best, given he's one of the team's most important attacking players. That doesn't have to mean sacrificing the stability built in his absence, though. Diomande has shown he offers something different going forward, and his recent form has become hard to ignore.

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Mourinho has two options before Celta Vigo. He can bring Vinicius straight back into the starting line-up and reshuffle the positions around him. Or he can stick with the players who delivered the recent wins and ease the Brazilian back into competitive action, letting him reclaim his place without upsetting the team's balance.

The Celta Vigo clash will be the first real test of Mourinho's thinking on Vinicius's future in the starting line-up. The international break has given the player a major boost, mentally and technically. But his brilliance for Brazil hasn't yet settled the battle for his place at Real Madrid, not with Diomande pushing so hard during his absence.