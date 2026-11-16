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Abdelmawgood Samir
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Vinícius breaks his long silence: striking admissions reveal the secrets behind his dip in form

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Brazilian Vinicius Junior, the Real Madrid star, has broken his silence about the factors that affected his preparations for the current season.

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The Brazilian star admitted, in comments carried by the Portuguese newspaper "A Bola" today, Monday, that his country's early exit from the 2026 World Cup took a psychological toll on him and led him to cut back on training over the holiday. The worry over his contract renewal and the interest several clubs showed in signing him last summer only added to it.

Vinícius explained that the disappointment of the World Cup exit left him wanting to rest and spend more time with his family rather than stick to his usual preparation programme. It showed in his readiness before the season began.

The 26-year-old said: "I think I did not prepare in the optimal way after the World Cup, because the impact of the exit was very big on all of us in Brazil. We did not expect the early elimination, so I took advantage of the holiday to rest, relax and spend more time with my family, and I ended up training at a lower rate than I was used to in past years".

Renewing my contract affected my start

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The Brazilian winger did not pin his stuttering start solely on the fallout from the World Cup. He also pointed to the negotiations over his Real Madrid contract and the attempts by several clubs to reach him during the summer window.

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"Perhaps that had an impact on my start to the season," he said. "The matter of renewing my contract and the attempts by many clubs to contact me last summer did indeed preoccupy me, along with the situation inside Real Madrid, but the season is still long".

Vinícius pointed back to last season, when he had just 5 goals by December before surging past 20 by the end of the campaign. That recovery, he reckons, gives him confidence he can turn things around again.

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He added: "Last season, I scored only 5 goals up to December, then I finished the season with more than 20 goals, as happened in other seasons. I think I am working on preparing myself and developing my level, because I am usually present in the decisive moments of the season".

His numbers tell the story of a tough start. One goal in 12 matches, in a season that has also seen him suspended for 4 games in LaLiga.

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Cristiano and Messi are an exception

Staying at the top for years on end is brutally hard, the Real Madrid star said, singling out Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and Argentina's Lionel Messi as the two outliers for consistency and big numbers.

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"Maintaining this high level for a long period is extremely difficult," he said. "I think Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi are the only ones who managed to sustain it for many years and achieve the same numbers. I am a human being and I make mistakes, but I always strive to develop, and I try to understand more about football and about daily life. Nevertheless, I am still 26 years old, and I have the right to enjoy life a little too".

Written byAbdelmawgood Samir

Head of the Desk Department at Koora.com

My story with soccer began when I was just a toddler, a little boy who didn’t fully understand what he was watching, but the magic emanating from the fields was too powerful to resist. I clearly remember following the Egyptian national team at the 1990 World Cup in Italy, where my eyes were filled with wonder at the dramatic moments, and my heart was immersed in a sea of endless excitement. That was the beginning, the spark that ignited a passion that still burns today.

In the vault of my sporting memories, there are moments that will never fade. But if I had to choose just one, it would undoubtedly be Zinedine Zidane’s immortal goal in the 2002 Champions League final against Bayer Leverkusen. A single ball, a rocket from “Zizou’s” left foot, flew in a mesmerizing arc to find the back of the net, securing Real Madrid’s ninth title. It was a moment when time stood still—a blend of beauty and power—reminding us that soccer is not just a game, but an art that touches the soul.

As for my all-time favorite lineup? It’s really tough—it’s like choosing among the stars in the sky. Here it is: (Goalkeeper) Gianluigi Buffon… (Defense): Roberto Carlos, Cafu, Alessandro Nesta, Paolo Maldini… (Midfield): Zinedine Zidane, Claude Makélélé, Lionel Messi, Andrés Iniesta... (Forward): Cristiano Ronaldo, Ronaldo “The Phenomenon.”

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