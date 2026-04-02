Vinícius and Valverde miss Real Madrid training ahead of the clash with Mallorca

Real Madrid duo Vinícius Júnior of Brazil and Federico Valverde of Uruguay were absent from the team’s training session held today in preparation for Saturday’s La Liga clash against Real Mallorca.

The newspaper ‘AS’ reported that today’s Real Madrid training session included all the international players, with the exception of Valverde, who was granted leave by the club.

Valverde will miss the Mallorca match due to suspension, leaving manager Álvaro Arbeloa with 20 first-team players available.

Vinícius has returned to Valdebebas, despite the club offering him a day’s rest, but he has followed a specific plan: physiotherapy and rehabilitation exercises, without taking part in training sessions.

He is not injured, but is suffering from severe fatigue, having played in 55 out of 57 matches since the Club World Cup, and everyone agrees that this is the most appropriate course of action.

He is expected to return to training tomorrow; however, it remains uncertain whether he will start against Mallorca, or whether his playing time will be managed ahead of the Champions League clash with Bayern Munich.

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