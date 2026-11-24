Share Follow GOAL on Google

Real Madrid coach José Mourinho has named his team to face PSV at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday evening, on matchday five of the Champions League league phase.

Advertisement

Real Madrid arrive with a perfect 12 points, second in the table and behind leaders Paris Saint-Germain only on goal difference. PSV sit 25th on 4 points.

The Portuguese coach has paired Brazil's Vinicius Junior with Ivorian Yan Diomande in the Los Blancos attack.

Diomande, who joined Real Madrid last summer, has shone in his recent starts, which came after Vinicius Junior picked up a four-match LaLiga ban. Now Mourinho has decided to field the pair together, and Jude Bellingham drops to the bench.

French star Kylian Mbappe leads the line as usual, with Vinicius Junior, Yan Diomande and Turkey's Arda Guler behind him.

Advertisement Advertisement

The defence holds more surprises. Antonio Rudiger and Eder Militao start ahead of Dean Huijsen and Ibrahima Konate, the pair who have played most of Real Madrid's matches this season.

Related Topics

Next matches RMA Champions League 15:00 PSV

Real Madrid's full line-up is as follows:

Goalkeeper: Courtois.

Advertisement

Defence: Valverde, Militao, Rudiger, Cucurella.

Midfield: Tchouameni, Bernardo Silva, Guler.

Advertisement

Attack: Vinicius Junior, Diomande, Mbappe.

PSV, meanwhile, line up as follows:

Advertisement

Goalkeeper: Kovar.

Defence: Dest, Geertruida, Obispo, Kostic.

Advertisement

Midfield: Wanner, Sano, Mainans.

Attack: Van Bommel, Perisic, Til.

Advertisement

Real Madrid won each of their first four league-phase matches. They opened with a 2-1 win over Inter, beat Roma 4-3 away, thrashed Leipzig 4-1 and then came back from AEK Athens with a 3-2 victory. Those 12 points put them firmly among the leading contenders for the title before the PSV clash.

PSV's start was far less convincing. A 1-1 draw with Shakhtar Donetsk was followed by a 1-0 defeat to Leipzig, before they claimed their first win, 1-0 against Porto in Portugal. Club Brugge then beat them 2-1 on home soil. That leaves PSV on 4 points from four matches, and they need a positive result against Real Madrid to boost their hopes of reaching the knockout stages.