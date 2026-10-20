Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
Real Madrid v Sevilla FC - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Abdelmawgood Samir
Translated by

Vinícius absence opens the door: Diomande ousts Bellingham's achievement

Real Madrid vs Sevilla
Real Madrid
Sevilla
LaLiga
Y. Diomande
Vinicius Junior
J. Bellingham
Spain
Côte d’Ivoire
Brazil
England

Will he continue his brilliant form?

With Vinicius Junior serving a suspension, Yan Diomande grabbed his chance. The Ivorian lit up Real Madrid's 4-1 win over Sevilla at the Santiago Bernabeu with a goal and an assist in this La Liga clash.

Opta's numbers tell the story. At 19 years and 338 days, Diomande became the youngest Real Madrid player this century to score and assist in a single La Liga match, beating the previous mark held by England's Jude Bellingham, who did it at 20 years and 51 days.

Breaking the record was only half of it. Diomande teed up Turkey's Arda Guler for the opener on a lightning counter-attack, then capped Los Blancos' four with a thunderous strike from outside the box after Sevilla had pulled one back.

Back-to-back assists now sit on his record, a first since he arrived in Europe's top five leagues. He threaded the decisive pass against Roma in the Champions League, then did it again against Sevilla, proof of his growth and his knack for delivering on the big stage.

That display hands him a serious boost in the scramble for a regular starting berth, especially with competition heating up across the front line. He made the most of his minutes in the absence of Vinicius, one of the club's sharpest attacking weapons.

Next matches
RMA

RMA

Champions League

21 Oct 2026

RBL

RBL

SEV

SEV

LaLiga

26 Oct 2026

OSA

OSA

The timing could hardly be better. A mouthwatering Clasico against Barcelona looms, and Diomande's latest showing gives the coaching staff fresh options. He has shown he can score and create in equal measure, and he is doing everything he can to cement his place among the Madrid ranks.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google