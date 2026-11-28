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Jamal Musiala's latest injury appears to have been avoidable. Vincent Kompany reportedly raised concerns. Bayern Munich will now be without him again for some time.

Jamal Musiala has suffered another setback after Bayern chiefs Uli Hoeneß and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge publicly debated his fitness . The injury-hit attacker hurt his right thigh again during the week and is unlikely to play again this calendar year.

Musiala will be out again "until further notice", Bayern Munich announced on Friday. Several media reports suggest he could be sidelined for four to six weeks. That setback appears to have been avoidable.

Both Bild and Sky report that Musiala was already having further problems with his thigh during his substitute appearance in the 1-1 draw against 1. FC Köln . He had injured it on international duty in September and spent around two months out.

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Musiala was determined to play against Lille in the Champions League, however, because Bayern were short of available players and amid the debate surrounding his absence disorder. That debate had taken on a new dimension after Rummenigge suggested he might never regain his former level of performance.

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Kompany reportedly raised concerns with Musiala

According to Sky, Musiala's inflammation markers were elevated after the match against Köln. Coach Vincent Kompany had concerns about playing him against Lille and raised them in a personal conversation, but Musiala insisted on playing.

Musiala came on for Tom Bischof in the 76th minute of Bayern's first defeat of the season in France, a 2-1 loss. The injury reportedly flared up again during his remaining minutes on the pitch. As the pain worsened, an MRI scan confirmed the bad news.

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Vincent Kompany has now lost another key player from an attack already badly hit by injuries. Harry Kane and Ismael Saibari had already been ruled out for the rest of 2026 with syndesmosis ligament tears. Both will also miss large parts of the spring.

Bayern Munich also announced some positive news on Friday. Serge Gnabry and Alphonso Davies returned to team training after suffering muscle injuries in late October and early November respectively. Both could yet play important roles in the final stretch of the year.