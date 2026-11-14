Villarreal player: Barcelona's interest makes me happy, so why not join them?

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Georgia's Giorgi Mikautadze, the Villarreal striker, has revealed his strong attachment to Barcelona, confirming that wearing the Catalan club's shirt represents a personal dream for him, and that he does not rule out achieving it in the future, despite currently being tied to a contract with the Yellow Submarine.

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Mikautadze spoke during an interview with the "DAZN" network, having been linked with a move to Barcelona last summer. The Catalans were hunting for a striker to replace the departed Pole Robert Lewandowski before they turned their attention to Brazilian Gabriel Jesus.

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The Georgian striker had this to say about Barcelona's interest: "Of course, this is something that makes me happy. Barcelona is the club of my heart, I have been following their matches since I was young. Now I have to keep working, so why shouldn't I get the chance to move to a big club like this?"

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Striking displays in his first season with Villarreal had put Mikautadze firmly on Barcelona's radar last summer.

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But the Catalan club went for Gabriel Jesus instead. They also failed to land Argentine Julian Alvarez, who had become embroiled in a crisis with his club Atletico Madrid.

Now 26, Mikautadze was born in the French city of Lyon on 31 October 2000.

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He chose to represent Georgia at international level and has become one of the national team's most prominent attacking threats in recent years, thanks to his ability to move into spaces, finish attacks and create chances for his teammates.

The striker joined Villarreal on 1 September 2025 from Olympique Lyonnais for 36 million euros, including 5 million euros in variables, with the French club retaining 10% of any future profits on a resale. He signed a contract running until June 2031.

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Georgia's run at Euro 2024 was where Mikautadze truly caught the eye. He scored three goals in the group stage before Spain knocked his country out in the round of 16.

France's Metz had seen him shine too, where he scored 11 goals in 17 matches in the second half of the 2023-2024 season after returning on loan from Ajax Amsterdam. He then moved permanently to Lyon before taking up his current adventure in the Spanish league.

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"I never give up"

Good numbers followed in his first season with Villarreal. The Georgian scored 16 goals and provided six assists in 44 matches, confirming his ability to adapt to Spanish football.

But the start of the current 2026-2027 campaign has proven tougher. Frustrated by a lack of minutes, the striker believes regular football would give him a greater chance to show his attacking potential and influence his team's results.

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Mikautadze said of his current situation: "Of course, with more playing time, I would have greater chances to score goals and influence matches. But I am someone who never gives up, and I will keep working to prove to the coach that he is wrong to keep me on the bench."

He added: "I think I am not lacking much, because I see that I have the qualities and the potential that qualify me to be one of the best strikers in the Spanish league."