Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
Advertisement
barcelona Getty Images
Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen
Translated by

Villarreal player: Barcelona's interest makes me happy, so why not join them?

Follow GOAL on Google

Georgia's Giorgi Mikautadze, the Villarreal striker, has revealed his strong attachment to Barcelona, confirming that wearing the Catalan club's shirt represents a personal dream for him, and that he does not rule out achieving it in the future, despite currently being tied to a contract with the Yellow Submarine.

Advertisement

Mikautadze spoke during an interview with the "DAZN" network, having been linked with a move to Barcelona last summer. The Catalans were hunting for a striker to replace the departed Pole Robert Lewandowski before they turned their attention to Brazilian Gabriel Jesus.

Read also

By the numbers: Hakimi, the king of assists in the 21st century, and an unprecedented run for Morocco

Cucurella: these two players are more deserving of the Ballon d'Or than Kane

The Georgian striker had this to say about Barcelona's interest: "Of course, this is something that makes me happy. Barcelona is the club of my heart, I have been following their matches since I was young. Now I have to keep working, so why shouldn't I get the chance to move to a big club like this?"

Advertisement
Advertisement

Striking displays in his first season with Villarreal had put Mikautadze firmly on Barcelona's radar last summer.

Related Topics

LaLiga Matches

  • Athletic BilbaoEspanyol

    Athletic Bilbao vs Espanyol

    ExpressVPN
  • Deportivo AlavesDeportivo de A Coruna

    Deportivo Alaves vs Deportivo de A Coruna

    ExpressVPN
  • Rayo VallecanoValencia

    Rayo Vallecano vs Valencia

    ExpressVPN
  • SevillaReal Betis

    Sevilla vs Real Betis

    ExpressVPN
  • Real MadridCelta Vigo

    Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo

    ExpressVPN
  • BarcelonaVillarreal

    Barcelona vs Villarreal

    ExpressVPN
  • Racing SantanderReal Sociedad

    Racing Santander vs Real Sociedad

    ExpressVPN
  • OsasunaMalaga

    Osasuna vs Malaga

    ExpressVPN
  • GetafeAtletico Madrid

    Getafe vs Atletico Madrid

    ExpressVPN
  • LevanteElche

    Levante vs Elche

    ExpressVPN

But the Catalan club went for Gabriel Jesus instead. They also failed to land Argentine Julian Alvarez, who had become embroiled in a crisis with his club Atletico Madrid.

Now 26, Mikautadze was born in the French city of Lyon on 31 October 2000.

Advertisement

He chose to represent Georgia at international level and has become one of the national team's most prominent attacking threats in recent years, thanks to his ability to move into spaces, finish attacks and create chances for his teammates.

The striker joined Villarreal on 1 September 2025 from Olympique Lyonnais for 36 million euros, including 5 million euros in variables, with the French club retaining 10% of any future profits on a resale. He signed a contract running until June 2031.

Advertisement

Georgia's run at Euro 2024 was where Mikautadze truly caught the eye. He scored three goals in the group stage before Spain knocked his country out in the round of 16.

France's Metz had seen him shine too, where he scored 11 goals in 17 matches in the second half of the 2023-2024 season after returning on loan from Ajax Amsterdam. He then moved permanently to Lyon before taking up his current adventure in the Spanish league.

Advertisement

"I never give up"

Good numbers followed in his first season with Villarreal. The Georgian scored 16 goals and provided six assists in 44 matches, confirming his ability to adapt to Spanish football.

But the start of the current 2026-2027 campaign has proven tougher. Frustrated by a lack of minutes, the striker believes regular football would give him a greater chance to show his attacking potential and influence his team's results.

Advertisement

Mikautadze said of his current situation: "Of course, with more playing time, I would have greater chances to score goals and influence matches. But I am someone who never gives up, and I will keep working to prove to the coach that he is wrong to keep me on the bench."

He added: "I think I am not lacking much, because I see that I have the qualities and the potential that qualify me to be one of the best strikers in the Spanish league."

Written byMuhammad Sharaf Eldeen

Shift Managing Editor

Professional Summary

A multi-disciplinary Egyptian journalist dedicated to providing readers with comprehensive and accurate insights. I possess over 13 years of experience in print and broadcast media, having contributed to some of the largest newspapers, digital platforms, and TV channels in Egypt and the Arab world. Notably, since April 2017, I have served as a Shift Manager and Desk Editor at Kooora, the leading Arabic sports website, collaborating with a premier team of highly professional journalists.

I am passionate about crafting logical and accessible sports articles and analyses—avoiding unnecessary complexity—while maintaining the highest standards of accuracy and objectivity. I firmly believe that personal bias has no place in journalism; information is a trust, and integrity is the supreme ethic of the media profession.

Personal Background & Football Philosophy

My journey with football began at the age of five, inspired by my family's passion during the 1994 World Cup. Since then, the sport has become an integral part of my life, both as a player and a spectator.

One of my most formative footballing memories is the historic 1999 UEFA Champions League final at Camp Nou. That night, Manchester United’s dramatic late comeback against Bayern Munich marked the beginning of my lifelong allegiance to the German giants, who still hold a prominent place in my heart.

Areas of Expertise

Leveraging extensive experience across various media sectors, I specialize in:

Football History: Extensive knowledge of European and German football history.

Tactical Analysis: Predicting match scenarios and tactical breakdowns.

Scouting: Identifying young talents and analyzing their technical potential.

Career Milestones & Highlights

Among many memorable sporting moments, the most significant remains Bayern Munich’s 2001 UEFA Champions League victory over Valencia—my first continental celebration with the club.

All-Time Favorite XI:

Goalkeeper: Manuel Neuer.

Defense: Alessandro Nesta, Sergio Ramos, Philipp Lahm, Paolo Maldini.

Midfield: Xavi Hernandez, Andres Iniesta, Zinedine Zidane.

Forward: Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Ronaldo Nazário.

View Author Profile